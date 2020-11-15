Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Inactive List at Carolina Panthers

After not practicing Thursday due to knee soreness, cornerback Carlton Davis will be available for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

Davis, who leads the team with four interceptions, was listed as questionable on Saturday's injury report but was not on the team's inactive list Sunday morning.

While Davis is available to play, the Bucs will be without starting left guard Ali Marpet, who is recovering from a concussion. Marpet remained in the NFL's concussion protocol near the end of the week and was downgraded from questionable to out on Saturday's injury report.

It was first reported by NFL Network that starting center Ryan Jensen will shift to left guard to help fill the void of Marpet. As Jensen moves to left guard, A.Q. Shipley gets his first NFL career start at center.

Sunday will be Marpet's second straight missed game. Last week, the Bucs inserted back-up Joe Haeg into the starting lineup in place of Marpet. Haeg, along with tackle Donovan Smith, struggled vs. the New Orleans Saints.

"They were both getting hit with powerful twists and stuff, and they haven't worked much together," Bucs' head coach Bruce Arians said this week. "That showed really quick."

Here's a look at the full inactive list for Tampa Bay on Sunday:

DL Khalil Davis

QB Ryan Griffin

G Ali Marpet

RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn

Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers will be without running back Christian McCaffrey vs. the Bucs.

In addition, Carolina will also be without tackle Russell Okung due to injury.

Here's a look at the full inactive list for Carolina on Sunday: