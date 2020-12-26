Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Inactive List against the Detroit Lions

Here's who won't be playing for the Bucs vs. the Lions including cornerback Carlton Davis.

Entering Saturday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cornerback Carlton Davis had been listed as doubtful after not participating in practice all week.

Appearing on the team's inactive list Saturday morning, Davis will not be playing against the Lions at 1 p.m. The third-year cornerback out of Auburn has been dealing with a groin injury.

Helping at the cornerback position will be Herb Miller, who was elevated from the practice squad on Friday. This is the third time this season that Miller has been activated. He previously played in two games for the Bucs in Week 12 vs. Kansas City and Week 14 against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Bucs will also be without running back Ronald Jones for a second straight week. Jones does not appear on the inactive list because he is on the reserve/COVID-19 List.

Bucs' head coach Bruce Arians shared on Thursday that Jones has yet to clear league protocol after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week when he didn't play against the Atlanta Falcons.

In addition to being on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Jones is dealing with a fractured pinky finger for which he underwent surgery to repair. Leonard Fournette will start in place of Jones for the second week in a row,

While Fournette will likely serve as the number one back, it is expected that the Bucs will split the load between numerous running backs. Fournette and Ke'Shawn Vaughn tallied 16 carries for a combined 53 yards, with Fournette scoring two touchdowns last week against the Falcons.

Not appearing on the inactive list is Antoine Winfield, who was able to fully participate in practice on Thursday after being limited Wednesday with a shoulder injury.

Here's a look at the full inactive list for the Bucs against the Lions:

TE Antony Auclair

CB Carlton Davis

DL Khalil Davis

QB Ryan Griffin

WR Justin Watson

Meanwhile, the Lions are without a number of key players including starting center Frank Ragnow and wide receiver Kenny Golladay.

This is the second straight week Ragnow will not be available for Detroit as he is dealing with a throat injury. As for Golladay, this will be his eighth straight game missed due to a hip injury.

Here's a look at the full inactive list for the Lions against the Bucs: