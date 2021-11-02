Injured Buccaneers Making 'Really Good Progress' Heading into Bye Week

One key objective for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers heading into the Week 9 bye week is to simply get healthy, especially on defense. The Bucs have endured many, many injuries on that side of the ball. And while the team is 6-2, there's going to be a lot of concern moving forward if guys don't start getting healthier.

The same goes for the offense, where there are a couple of key injuries, as well. The list of Bucs currently out due to injuries are as follows:



CB Sean Murphy-Bunting

CB Carlton Davis III

CB Dee Delaney

WR Scotty Miller

WR Antonio Brown

TE Rob Gronkowski

OK, Gronk did play against the Saints, but had to leave the game early due to back spasms related to his ribs injury he suffered in Week 3 against the Rams. He played just six snaps on Sunday and Bruce Arians said Monday that the Bucs will have to wait and see how everything plays out with the future Hall of Fame tight end.

"I have no idea with his back," Arians told reporters Monday. "It just spasmed up. We don’t know. We’ll have to wait and see on that one.

"It’s all connected [to the ribs injury]. I don’t get all the medical jargon – what joint here and there – but they are just connected.”

Regardless, there is good news concerning a few of the aforementioned players.

“I think we’ll know more when we are back, but Sean [Murphy-Bunting] and Carlton [Davis III] look like they are making really good progress," said Arians. "Scotty Miller is also.”

Arians didn't mention Brown nor Delaney's name, but neither player is currently on injured reserve, so there is a chance they could return in Week 10, as well. But at the same time, the Bucs elected not to put Gronk on IR because they thought he would miss less than three games. Alas, he missed four games and probably should've sat out Sunday's game, too.

But the main reason to get excited is the potential return of CDIII or SMB. The Bucs secondary simply can't stay healthy for whatever reason and they're running out of guys to bring in. Street vets will only take you so far.

Bucs fans: Keep your fingers crossed. Maybe you'll see some familiar names and faces return to the field against the Washington Football Team.

