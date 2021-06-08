Arians Updates Injuries Entering Buccaneers Mandatory Minicamp

Photo: Bruce Arians; Credit: Zach Goodall, AllBucs.com

84 of the 90 players currently listed on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took the field for the first day of mandatory minicamp this offseason, a drastic attendance increase in comparison to the team's organized team activities in late May through early June.

While numerous veterans appeared for the first time this offseason and players such as Tom Brady and Joe Tryon were at "full speed" after offseason surgeries, several others remained off to the side throughout the day as they continue to nurse injuries.

You can find a quick breakdown on the Buccaneers injury update below, each description coming from Bucs head coach Bruce Arians after the first practice concluded.

On rookie outside linebacker Joe Tryon, who missed rookie mini-camp and OTAs after a minor knee scope.

"Yeah, he's full speed now and he looked really, really good. Obviously, everything we thought he was and we'll learn more in pads. He was slippery in shorts and a lot of guys aren't, he showed some very good skill-set."

On rookie wide receiver Jaelon Darden.

"He tweaked, very minor tweaked hamstring. He's never had a hamstring problem so I'm making sure we don't have anymore. I might let him go Thursday, we'll just wait and see."

On veteran defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh.

"His wrist, he's not ready to go yet. He doesn't need to practice."

On tight end O.J. Howard, who missed 12 games in 2020 with a torn Achilles.



"O.J. is really close. Again, we're going to be cautious with him, but he's not far away."

On wide receiver Antonio Brown, who re-signed with the Bucs on May 25.

"Yeah, he's probably got two more weeks. He doesn't need to be rushed in."

On safety Jordan Whitehead, who underwent offseason surgery for a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

"He's a little further off, he's further off but he'll really be fine. None of those guys will have any problem for training camp."

Along with Darden, Suh, Howard, Brown, and Whitehead, wide receiver John Franklin III did not participate in practice for unknown reasons. He was seen on field one in casual clothes working out alongside the Bucs' specialists.

