Buccaneers LB Jason Pierre-Paul Named to 2021 Pro Bowl

The lone member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to receive the honor, outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul has been named to the 2021 Pro Bowl. It marks Pierre-Paul's third Pro Bowl selection (2011, 2012) and first with Tampa Bay.

In 14 games this season, Pierre-Paul, 31, has tallied 50 total tackles, a team-leading 9.5 sacks, six tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, two interceptions, and four defended passes. Proving to create a fearsome tandem with fellow edge rusher Shaq Barrett, along with several other key contributors, the Bucs gave put together the NFL's No. 1 run defense, tied-for-No. 4 pass rush (43 sacks), and No. 6 team defense.

Pierre-Paul is the only player in the NFL this season with 5+ sacks and multiple interceptions. He ranks seventh among NFL defenders in sacks and leads the NFL in strip-sacks, as well.

Several Tampa Bay players were arguably snubbed from the Pro Bowl, namely linebacker Devin White, who has tallied 130 total tackles, eight sacks, 13 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and four defended passes. Guard Alex Cappa and cornerback Carlton Davis III, who had led the Pro Bowl fan voting for several weeks this year, were not included on the rosters either.

The Pro Bowl will not be played this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Rather, the NFL will host a week-long virtual event where current and former players, celebrities, and video game streamers will compete in a Madden NFL 21 tournament with the Pro Bowl rosters.

The game was originally scheduled to be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.