Report: Buccaneers WR Jaydon Mickens Arrested on Felony Charge

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jaydon Mickens was arrested in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Mar. 5, according to PewterReport.com. The arrest report shares that Mickens was arrested in his hometown on a felony gun charge, as police found a concealed firearm in his car during a traffic stop.

The Buccaneers are aware of the situation and plan to comment shortly, PewterReport shared.

The report does not clarify if the gun in Mickens' car was loaded or not. According to California Penal Code 25850 PC, "a person is guilty of carrying a loaded firearm when the person carries a loaded firearm on the person or in a vehicle while in any public place or on any public street in an incorporated city or in any public place or on any public street in a prohibited area of unincorporated territory."

Penalties under California Penal Code 25850 PC could include a sentence of 16 months, two or three years in state prison, according to Wallin and Klarich Law Corporation.

Mickens originally signed with the Buccaneers in 2019 and emerged as the team's go-to return man throughout the 2020 Super Bowl run. Mickens has one year remaining on his contract, valued at $920,000 in 2021.

Averaging 24.3 yards per kick and 6.2 yards per punt return this past season, Mickens has been a solid special teams contributor during his time in Tampa Bay. He added five receptions for 39 yards in 2020, as well.

The 26-year-old, five-year NFL veteran has also spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders.

This story will be updated as details continue to emerge.