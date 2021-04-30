Arians Sees Similarities Between Buccaneers' Joe Tryon, Chandler Jones

If Joe Tryon's NFL career turns out the way Chandler Jones' did from a production standpoint, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 32nd overall pick in the NFL Draft could be reflected upon as one of the best in this year's first round.

The reasons to compare Tryon to Jones now? The two are very similarly sized edge rushers and semi-comparable athletes (here is Tryon's athletic web, here is Jones's), Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians coached Jones with the Arizona Cardinals from 2016-17, and Tryon admits that he molds his game after Jones as a cherry on top.

Asked for his own pro comparison on Thursday: "I would definitely say Chandler Jones, he's one of them. You know, I really enjoy his game, long-levered dude," Tryon said.

"My strengths are getting after the quarterback," he continued. "I can play the run first and second down and then get after the quarterback on third down. So, you know my versatility and the scheme, it doesn't really matter. I fit any scheme, drop me coverage or anything. I'm just an all-around player."

After being selected in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, Jones has gone on to enjoy a productive nine-season-and-counting pro career. A two-time First Team All-Pro and certainly an all-around edge defender, Jones has tallied 97 sacks and 106 tackles for loss to date.

Tryon won't be asked to step up and start 13 games as a rookie like Jones was in New England, but after beginning on special teams and taking time to add moves his pass rush arsenal, Arians believes Tryon can turn into a player similar to the one he coached out in the desert.

"I see the length. You know, I see the high energy that Chandler plays with when I watch Joe play," Arians said on Friday.

Tryon, a three-year member of the Washington Huskies, was the top player remaining on Tampa Bay's big board when they were on the clock according to Bucs general manager Jason Licht. Tryon even ranked higher than some other prospects that had already been selected, Licht added on Thursday night.

Having opted out of the 2020 season, the Buccaneers are relying on the traits that Tryon displayed in 2019 to be built upon. The team believes that Tryon's best football is ahead of him, even after he accumulated eight sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss in his first season as a starter as a sophomore in college.

"Really excited to have Joe join us, [he's the] type of football player and person that we hold in high regard," Arians exclaimed. "Smart, intelligent, passionate player who loves to play the game. Obviously has all the skills in the world, but the passion and energy that he plays with is something that really, really excited us."