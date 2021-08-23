Jordan Whitehead Inching Closer to Return to Buccaneers

Photo: Jordan Whitehead; Credit: Buccaneers.com

Little is known as to why safety Jordan Whitehead has been unavailable to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the past two weeks of the preseason, but it would appear that any reason to worry over a long-term injury is slipping away.

Whitehead is nearing a return to practice and being able to play for the Buccaneers after suffering an undisclosed injury, head coach Bruce Arians shared on Sunday.

"Jordan's getting really, really close. I would anticipate him to be ready," Arians said.

"The rest of the guys, we're always looking," he continued. "That's where Chris Cooper kind of stepped up a little bit last night and Ross [Cockrell] gives us that extra guy playing three positions. That's really been a blessing in this camp."

Tampa Bay signed Cooper, 27, in July while Whitehead was on the reserve/COVID-19 list at the end of the month, and he has stuck around to contend for a depth role in Tampa Bay's secondary. Arians was complimentary of Cooper following the Buccaneers' preseason matchup versus Tennessee for his efforts on special teams.

Cockrell, 30, signed with Tampa Bay last year and took on a meaningful depth role in the Buccaneers' secondary. He's since proved to be a crucial member of the defensive back room, bouncing between cornerback and safety due to injuries and thriving throughout Buccaneers' training camp.

Cooper, Cockrell and other contributions at safety during Whitehead's absence have surely made Tampa Bay's job of identifying 53-man roster-caliber players easier. However, the Buccaneers anxiously await the return of their starting strong safety as the 2021 regular season approaches quickly.

