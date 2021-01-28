Bucs vs. Chiefs: Bye Week Thursday Injury Report

Both the Buccaneers and Chiefs have some notable names on their injury reports with just over a week remaining until the Super Bowl.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers returned to normal practice conditions Thursday following a walk-through on Wednesday, beginning their preparation for the Kansas City Chiefs and Super Bowl LV.

You can find each team's injury report for Thursday below.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown (knee), linebacker Lavonte David (hamstring), outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (knee), safety Jordan Whitehead (shoulder), and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) were non-participants in Thursday's practice. ESPN reported on Tuesday that Brown and Winfield are expected to be healthy for the Super Bowl, while Whitehead's status is up in the air. Pierre-Paul regularly misses practices due to his knee, while David's hamstring injury comes with no detail.

Wide receiver Mike Evans (knee) was limited as he continues to nurse a hyper-extended knee from Week 17, which he has played through during the postseason. Defensive tackle Vita Vea (ankle), who logged 33 snaps against Green Bay after being activated from the injured reserve, was limited as well. Wise receiver Chris Godwin (elbow) participated fully.

The Chiefs are a bit banged up as well. Tackle Eric Fisher did not practice and is dealing with a torn Achilles, leaving his status for the Super Bowl in serious doubt. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins (calf), cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (concussion), linebacker Willie Gay (ankle), and cornerback Rashad Fenton (foot) were limited. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (toe) practiced fully.

Of course, next week's injury reports should paint a better picture for Super Bowl availability.