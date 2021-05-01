Buccaneers Add LB Depth With Fifth Round Pick, Auburn's K.J. Britt

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have selected Auburn Tigers linebacker K.J. Britt in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Photo: K.J. Britt; Credit: Auburn Tigers

Britt spent four seasons with the Tigers, appearing in 42 games and starting 14. Manning the middle of the defense at 6-foot, 243 pounds, Britt recorded 119 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and two defended passes during his Auburn career.

Britt underwent hand surgery early in the 2020 season and missed the remainder of the campaign. He was able to participate in January's Senior Bowl. An undersized linebacker and average athlete, Britt made waves with an impressive 118-inch broad jump at Auburn's pro day. That result meets his skill-set on tape as Britt is an explosive player moving downhill, a skill the Buccaneers ask for from their inside linebackers.

Much like Tampa Bay's previous selections, Britt won't be expected to take on much of a role at his position as a rookie after Tampa Bay returned all 22 starters from its Super Bowl run. Instead, Britt will be tasked with helping boost the Buccaneers' special teams production while continuing to develop as a linebacker and defensive depth piece behind Devin White and Lavonte David.

Buccaneers 2021 draft selections: Edge rusher Joe Tryon, quarterback Kyle Trask, offensive lineman Robert Hainsey, wide receiver Jaelon Darden

Buccaneers' remaining 2021 draft picks: Round 7, pick 24 (No. 251 overall); Round 7, Pick 31 (No. 259 overall)

