Buccaneers LB Uncertain on Future Heading Into 2025

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could see their star defender retire after the season.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) during the first quarter of a NFC wild card playoff at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David has been with the organization for 13 years, and he has never known another home in the NFL.

Following the team's loss against the Washington Commanders in the Wild Card round, David was left devastated.

“It’s tough man, it’s tough," David said. "I didn’t get a chance to see it, but you know, tough. Just got to figure out how to seal games like that and be on the other side of those. But you can’t undermine the opponent, and they do what they were supposed to do, and we have to give them that respect.”

On top of that, David is a free agent at the end of the season, and his future with the team is in doubt. David has been on one-year contracts the last two years, and now, he heads into a third year uncertain of his future.

“A lot to think about man, a lot to think about," David said. "You know I’m just so [disappointed]. You know, just go ahead and go home, be with my little girl, be a dad, and go from there."

The Bucs will likely find some youth at the linebacker position this offseason to eventually replace David, who turns 35 later this month. However, the Bucs would certainly love to have him as an on-roster mentor for whoever that may be, should he choose to come back for another go.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

