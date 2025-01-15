Buccaneers LB Uncertain on Future Heading Into 2025
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David has been with the organization for 13 years, and he has never known another home in the NFL.
Following the team's loss against the Washington Commanders in the Wild Card round, David was left devastated.
“It’s tough man, it’s tough," David said. "I didn’t get a chance to see it, but you know, tough. Just got to figure out how to seal games like that and be on the other side of those. But you can’t undermine the opponent, and they do what they were supposed to do, and we have to give them that respect.”
On top of that, David is a free agent at the end of the season, and his future with the team is in doubt. David has been on one-year contracts the last two years, and now, he heads into a third year uncertain of his future.
“A lot to think about man, a lot to think about," David said. "You know I’m just so [disappointed]. You know, just go ahead and go home, be with my little girl, be a dad, and go from there."
The Bucs will likely find some youth at the linebacker position this offseason to eventually replace David, who turns 35 later this month. However, the Bucs would certainly love to have him as an on-roster mentor for whoever that may be, should he choose to come back for another go.
