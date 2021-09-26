Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams Inactive Lists: Jason Pierre-Paul Out

Here's who is out for the Bucs and Rams in Week Three.

The inactive lists for the Week Three matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams have been released.

The list confirms what Bucs head coach Bruce Arians shared earlier this week: linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul and wide receiver Jaydon Mickens are both out.

For Pierre-Paul, it will mark the first time he will miss his first game since 2019. He had previously made 28 consecutive starts but is out due to a shoulder injury.

Although Mickens hasn't become a threat on offense, he had served as the primary kick and punt returner for the Bucs. Last week after Mickens got hurt, wide receiver Tyler Johnson took over on kickoffs while receiver Antonio Brown handled punts.

However, Brown is out as well. The veteran receiver does not appear on the inactive list because he remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list. ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report that Brown did not make the trip out west after testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Mickens and Pierre-Paul are the only Bucs out due to injury, the team said. Here's a look at the full inactive list for Tampa Bay:

· DL Khalil Davis

OL Nick Leverett

WR Jaydon Mickens

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul

QB Kyle Trask

Meanwhile, the Rams will be without running Darrell Henderson, who was questionable entering Sunday with a rib injury. Henderson had totaled 123 yards rushing and two touchdowns through two games.

He is the only Ram out due to injury, the team said. Here's a look at the full inactive list for Los Angeles:

DL Bobby Brown

RB Darrell Henderson

TE Brycen Hopkins

S JuJu Hughes

OL Alaric Jackson

QB Bryce Perkins

S J.R. Reed

