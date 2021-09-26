Buccaneers vs. Rams: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

Everything you need to know before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams kick off on Sunday.

The biggest matchup on the schedule this week, if not the entire season: The Los Angeles Rams will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night.

Find out everything you need to know before the game below.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) vs. Los Angeles Rams (2-0)

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

When: Sunday, September 26 at 4:25 P.M. ET

Odds (via SI Sportsbook): The Buccaneers are a 1.5-point favorite over the Rams. The over/under is set at 55.5.

Series history: Los Angeles leads, 17-9 (including postseason), winning the most recent matchup by a score of 27-24 in November 2020.

The rundown

Bucs vs. Rams: The NFL's No. 1 and No. 2 teams facing off highlights the NFL's Week 3 slate of games.

The Buccaneers aim for a tenth consecutive victory while posting 30+ points. A victory has yet to be determined, particularly against such a tough opponent, but points are certainly expected as the Rams own an offense similarly high-powered to Tampa Bay.

Matthew Stafford has already taken the Rams offense to another level, through two games following his offseason trade from Detroit. As the Rams are averaging 30.5 points per game, the Bucs are likely to be tasked with matching scores against a leaky Los Angeles defense - similarly to theirs - in order to come away with a victory on the road.

Fortunately for the Bucs, Tom Brady and Co. are as capable as anyone at matching scores. In fact, the Buccaneers' offense is often the one to set the scoring pace, averaging 39.5 points per game themselves.

This one is going to be a shootout.

