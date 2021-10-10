    • October 10, 2021
    Buccaneers vs. Dolphins Inactive Lists

    The Buccaneers and Dolphins will be without a combined handful of starters on Sunday.
    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins have released their inactive lists ahead of their 1 P.M. game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

    Tampa Bay

    TE Rob Gronkowski

    S Antoine Winfield Jr.

    DL Patrick O'Connor

    WR Jaelon Darden

    QB Kyle Trask

    RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn

    G Nick Leverett

    Miami

    WR DeVante Parker

    CB Noah Igbinoghene

    CB Trill Williams

    OT Greg Little

    TE Hunter Long

    DT John Jenkins

    Not listed on Tampa Bay's inactive lists are three key players who entered the weekend with an injury designation of questionable: Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, cornerback Jamel Dean, and running back Giovani Bernard. Meaning, as head coach Bruce Arians indicated on Friday, each player will be available against Miami after dealing with injuries in recent weeks.

    Arians shared that Dean could start against Miami despite his questionable designation, which is sensical, as the Buccaneers are extremely thin at cornerback and would have looked to recently signed corners Richard Sherman and Pierre Desir should Dean not have been able to go.

    As for Miami, the biggest name on the inactive list is wide receiver DeVante Parker, who is dealing with a hamstring injury. Parker posted the best game of his season in Week 4 with four receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown, aiding what has otherwise been a stagnant Dolphins offense with Jacoby Brissett filling in for the injured Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback.

    Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

