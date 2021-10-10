Buccaneers vs. Dolphins Inactive Lists

The Buccaneers and Dolphins will be without a combined handful of starters on Sunday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins have released their inactive lists ahead of their 1 P.M. game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Tampa Bay

TE Rob Gronkowski

S Antoine Winfield Jr.

DL Patrick O'Connor

WR Jaelon Darden

QB Kyle Trask

RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn

G Nick Leverett

Miami

WR DeVante Parker

CB Noah Igbinoghene

CB Trill Williams

OT Greg Little

TE Hunter Long

DT John Jenkins

Not listed on Tampa Bay's inactive lists are three key players who entered the weekend with an injury designation of questionable: Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, cornerback Jamel Dean, and running back Giovani Bernard. Meaning, as head coach Bruce Arians indicated on Friday, each player will be available against Miami after dealing with injuries in recent weeks.

Arians shared that Dean could start against Miami despite his questionable designation, which is sensical, as the Buccaneers are extremely thin at cornerback and would have looked to recently signed corners Richard Sherman and Pierre Desir should Dean not have been able to go.

As for Miami, the biggest name on the inactive list is wide receiver DeVante Parker, who is dealing with a hamstring injury. Parker posted the best game of his season in Week 4 with four receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown, aiding what has otherwise been a stagnant Dolphins offense with Jacoby Brissett filling in for the injured Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback.

