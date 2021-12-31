Buccaneers Activate WR Mike Evans From COVID-19 List

Will Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans be able to play against the New York Jets in Week 17? That has yet to be determined, although Evans cleared a big hurdle on Friday morning when the Buccaneers activated eighth-year receiver from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Evans was initially placed on the COVID-19 list on Monday, a day removed from being sidelined against the Carolina Panthers in Week 16 as he nursed a hamstring injury suffered the week before against the New Orleans Saints.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported on Friday, not long before Evans' activation was announced, that the wide receiver was seen participating in practice, something he was unable to do at all before the Carolina game.

The Buccaneers' Friday injury report will paint a better picture of Evans' status for Sunday's game against the Jets. Evans is 101 yards away from posting his eighth-consecutive 1,000-yard season and he could surely meet that mark against the Jets if he's able to play, going against the NFL's No. 28-ranked passing defense.

In the same announcement, the Buccaneers shared that punter Bradley Pinion has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, while Pinion continues to recover from a right hip injury. Pinion will be unavailable for Sunday's game and practice squad punter Sterling Hofrichter will man his duties.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.