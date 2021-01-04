Reports: No Structural Damage to Bucs WR Mike Evans' Knee

NewsFront Office
Reports: No Structural Damage to Buccaneers WR Mike Evans' Knee

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hopeful that star wide receiver Mike Evans can return for the playoffs.
An MRI found no structural damage to Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans' left knee in an injury suffered against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, as reported by Jay Glazer of Fox Sports. The Buccaneers are hopeful Evans could return in time for next weekend's Wild Card playoff matchup, per Glazer. 

Tampa Bay Times reporter Rick Stroud shared that the recovery process for Evans' hyperextended knee will require a day-to-day assessment. 

Evans went down from a non-contact left knee in the first quarter of the Bucs' 44-27 home victory over the Falcons in Week 17, as he was being targeted in the end zone. Evans would leave the game and not return. 

The injury occurred on the play after Evans secured a record-breaking 20-yard reception. Evans surpassed the 1,000 receiving yard mark for the seventh season in a row, as many as he's been in the NFL, breaking former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Randy Moss' record of six seasons in a row beginning in his rookie year.

Although losing Evans is far from ideal, the Buccaneers played well without him in the lineup. Wide receiver Antonio Brown and Chris Godwin combined for 18 receptions, 271 yards, and four touchdowns as quarterback Tom Brady continues to ride a hot streak of play into the playoffs.

