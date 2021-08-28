Buccaneers Place Ndamukong Suh on COVID-19 List

Ndamukong Suh is the fourth Tampa Bay Buccaneers player to go on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, meaning Suh will not play against the Houston Texans' in the final game of Tampa Bay's preseason, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic. Suh did not travel with the team to Houston.

The Buccaneers plan to play their starters for the majority if not all of the first half against the Texans on Saturday night. With Suh not in the lineup, this will provide Tampa Bay an opportunity to see who could fill Suh's spot with the first team in a pinch.

This could include backup linemen Rakeem Nuñez-Roches, Steve McClendon and Pat O'Connor, or a bigger-bodied edge rusher such as Jason Pierre-Paul or rookie Joe Tryon-Shoyinka.

Suh is the fourth Buccaneers player to go on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, following kicker Ryan Succop and offensive linemen Earl Watford and Nick Leverett. Succop tested positive for COVID-19, despite being vaccinated, after going out to dinner with members of the Tennessee Titans last week. Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel tested positive after the Buccaneers and Titans preseason game as well.

With the regular season set to begin on September 9 - 12 days removed from today - each player is expected to be activated and ready to play in week one against the Dallas Cowboys.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' preseason updates, and other news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.