Buccaneers Would Need an 'Extraordinary' Offer to Trade RB Ronald Jones

NFL teams won't be able to buy low on Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup running back Ronald Jones II before Tuesday's 4 P.M. trade deadline, according to Bucs head coach Bruce Arians.

A year ago, Jones entered the 2020 season as the Buccaneers' unquestioned starting running back, and he held onto that role for the majority of the year en route to a career-high 978 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. However, he's been unseated from that role by Leonard Fournette, who signed with Tampa Bay in September 2020, emerged as a high-volume scorer in the 2020-21 playoff run, and now looks the part of a complete back within the Bucs' offense.

Despite falling behind in the pecking order, the Buccaneers still value Jones greatly. Jones has reportedly earned interest from NFL teams in need of running back help, but Arians isn't willing to part with Jones' services unless Tampa Bay gets something significant in return.

“It would have to be something really, really special because I love the way he’s running," Arians said on Monday. "It’s just one nick on Leonard and then ‘RoJo’ is the guy again. To me, that’s still a great one-two punch. It would have to be something extraordinary.”

Jones is currently on pace for his worst season statistically since emerging as a contributor within the Buccaneers' rushing attack in 2019, having accumulated 44 carries for 194 yards and one touchdown in eight games while catching four passes for 39 yards.

Jones has been efficient as a rusher when provided opportunities, which could lead teams to believe he can thrive within an increased role. However, Jones has also struggled in protection and dealt with drops in the past, which could make inquiring clubs leery of overspending.

This will be a situation to monitor as this afternoon's trade deadline approaches, but unless Tampa Bay gets an offer it can't turn down, the odds are strong that Jones will remain a Buccaneer after 4 P.M. on Tuesday.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.