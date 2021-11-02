Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsFront OfficeSI TIXSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Buccaneers Would Need an 'Extraordinary' Offer to Trade RB Ronald Jones

    Bruce Arians isn't willing to part with running back Ronald Jones II for cheap.
    Author:

    NFL teams won't be able to buy low on Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup running back Ronald Jones II before Tuesday's 4 P.M. trade deadline, according to Bucs head coach Bruce Arians.

    A year ago, Jones entered the 2020 season as the Buccaneers' unquestioned starting running back, and he held onto that role for the majority of the year en route to a career-high 978 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. However, he's been unseated from that role by Leonard Fournette, who signed with Tampa Bay in September 2020, emerged as a high-volume scorer in the 2020-21 playoff run, and now looks the part of a complete back within the Bucs' offense.

    Despite falling behind in the pecking order, the Buccaneers still value Jones greatly. Jones has reportedly earned interest from NFL teams in need of running back help, but Arians isn't willing to part with Jones' services unless Tampa Bay gets something significant in return. 

    Read More

    “It would have to be something really, really special because I love the way he’s running," Arians said on Monday. "It’s just one nick on Leonard and then ‘RoJo’ is the guy again. To me, that’s still a great one-two punch. It would have to be something extraordinary.”

    Jones is currently on pace for his worst season statistically since emerging as a contributor within the Buccaneers' rushing attack in 2019, having accumulated 44 carries for 194 yards and one touchdown in eight games while catching four passes for 39 yards. 

    Jones has been efficient as a rusher when provided opportunities, which could lead teams to believe he can thrive within an increased role. However, Jones has also struggled in protection and dealt with drops in the past, which could make inquiring clubs leery of overspending.

    This will be a situation to monitor as this afternoon's trade deadline approaches, but unless Tampa Bay gets an offer it can't turn down, the odds are strong that Jones will remain a Buccaneer after 4 P.M. on Tuesday.

    Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

    USATSI_17023155_168388329_lowres (1)
    News

    Buccaneers Would Need an 'Extraordinary' Offer to Trade RB Ronald Jones

    just now
    USATSI_17070336_168388329_lowres (1)
    News

    Takeaways From the Buccaneers 36-27 Loss to the Saints

    21 hours ago
    fotor_1635722453453 (1)
    News

    Buccaneers at Saints: Snap Count Observations from Week 8

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17069599 (1)
    News

    Tom Brady Makes History in Loss to Saints

    Nov 1, 2021
    USATSI_17069613_168388329_lowres (1)
    News

    Buccaneers at Saints Recap: Brady Can't Complete Comeback in 36-27 Loss

    Oct 31, 2021
    USATSI_16835856_168388329_lowres (1)
    News

    Buccaneers vs. Saints Inactive Lists: Gronkowski, David, Sherman to Play

    Oct 31, 2021
    USATSI_16715812_168388329_lowres (1)
    News

    Report: Injury Updates on Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown, Buccaneers CBs

    Oct 31, 2021
    USATSI_16615725_168388329_lowres (1) (1)
    News

    Buccaneers vs. Saints: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

    Oct 31, 2021