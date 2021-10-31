Buccaneers vs. Saints Inactive Lists: Gronkowski, David, Sherman to Play

Who's in and who's out of Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans?

The inactive lists ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints' NFC South showdown on Sunday have been released, and they contain quite a bit of good news on the Buccaneers' side of the equation.

You can find the Buccaneers and Saints' inactive lists below.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

WR Antonio Brown

CB Dee Delaney

DL Steve McLendon

RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn

QB Kyle Trask

OL Nick Leverett

The biggest news to come from the Buccaneers' inactive list stems from players who were not included in the report: Tight end Rob Gronkowski, linebacker Lavonte David, and cornerback Richard Sherman are active and will return to play against the Saints on Saturday afternoon.

Gronkowski, who started the year with four touchdowns in the Buccaneers' first two games, has missed Tampa Bay's last four games while recovering from a Week 3 rib injury. David suffered a sprained ankle against the Miami Dolphins in Week 5 and has yet to plat since, while Sherman injured his hamstring in Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles and was ruled out a week ago versus the Chicago Bears.

Assuming each player is at 100 percent health, or at least close enough, Gronkowski, David, and Sherman should start at their respective positions against New Orleans. Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, who was considered questionable for the game as he continues to nurse shoulder and hand injuries, will play as well.

The Buccaneers also elevated wide receiver Cyril Grayson from their practice squad.

New Orleans Saints

QB Tayson Hill

DE Payton Turner

RB Dwayne Washington

QB Ian Book

DL Jalyn Holmes

DL Malcolm Roach

The Saints ruled Hill, Turner, Washington and guard Andrus Peat out of Week 8 on Friday, although Peat was placed on the injured reserve after likely suffering a season-ending pectoral injury. Book, Holmes, and Roach will be healthy scratches.

