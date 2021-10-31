Skip to main content
    Buccaneers vs. Saints Inactive Lists: Gronkowski, David, Sherman to Play

    Who's in and who's out of Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans?
    Author:

    The inactive lists ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints' NFC South showdown on Sunday have been released, and they contain quite a bit of good news on the Buccaneers' side of the equation.

    You can find the Buccaneers and Saints' inactive lists below.

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    • WR Antonio Brown
    • CB Dee Delaney
    • DL Steve McLendon
    • RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn
    • QB Kyle Trask
    • OL Nick Leverett

    The biggest news to come from the Buccaneers' inactive list stems from players who were not included in the report: Tight end Rob Gronkowski, linebacker Lavonte David, and cornerback Richard Sherman are active and will return to play against the Saints on Saturday afternoon.

    Gronkowski, who started the year with four touchdowns in the Buccaneers' first two games, has missed Tampa Bay's last four games while recovering from a Week 3 rib injury. David suffered a sprained ankle against the Miami Dolphins in Week 5 and has yet to plat since, while Sherman injured his hamstring in Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles and was ruled out a week ago versus the Chicago Bears.

    Assuming each player is at 100 percent health, or at least close enough, Gronkowski, David, and Sherman should start at their respective positions against New Orleans. Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, who was considered questionable for the game as he continues to nurse shoulder and hand injuries, will play as well.

    The Buccaneers also elevated wide receiver Cyril Grayson from their practice squad.

    New Orleans Saints

    • QB Tayson Hill
    • DE Payton Turner
    • RB Dwayne Washington
    • QB Ian Book
    • DL Jalyn Holmes
    • DL Malcolm Roach

    The Saints ruled Hill, Turner, Washington and guard Andrus Peat out of Week 8 on Friday, although Peat was placed on the injured reserve after likely suffering a season-ending pectoral injury. Book, Holmes, and Roach will be healthy scratches.

