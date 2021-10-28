Buccaneers vs. Saints Thursday Injury Reports: Ndamukong Suh Upgraded

The Buccaneers and Saints' injury reports remain lengthy as their first matchup of the year approaches.

There were a few upgrades across the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints' injury reports on Thursday as the NFC South rivals are set to face off for this first time this year on Sunday.

You can find both team's injury reports below.

The Bucs' injury report remains a lengthy listed, however, the team can feel encouraged by defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh's (knee) upgrade from not practicing on Wednesday to participating fully the next day, as well as tight end O.J. Howard's (ankle) bump up from limited to full participant.

As reported on Wednesday, tight end Rob Gronkowski (ribs), cornerback Richard Sherman (hamstring), and linebacker Lavonte David (ankle) returned to practice this week after missing a various number of games. Each player maintained a limited status on Wednesday, while fill-in cornerback Dee Delaney (ankle) missed his second practice in a row.

Only one Saints player saw their status upgraded on Thrusday, that being wide receiver Deonte Harris (hamstring), who was bumped up from not practicing to participating in a limited fashion.

Four players - quarterback Tayson Hill (concussion), guard Andrus Peat (pectoral), defensive Payton Turner (calf) and running back Dwayne Washington (neck) - have missed two consecutive practices this week. Peat, a starter for New Orleans, will reportedly undergo season-ending surgery for his injury this week.

