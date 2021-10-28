Skip to main content
    October 28, 2021
    Buccaneers vs. Saints Thursday Injury Reports: Ndamukong Suh Upgraded

    The Buccaneers and Saints' injury reports remain lengthy as their first matchup of the year approaches.
    Author:

    There were a few upgrades across the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints' injury reports on Thursday as the NFC South rivals are set to face off for this first time this year on Sunday.

    You can find both team's injury reports below.

    Capture

    The Bucs' injury report remains a lengthy listed, however, the team can feel encouraged by defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh's (knee) upgrade from not practicing on Wednesday to participating fully the next day, as well as tight end O.J. Howard's (ankle) bump up from limited to full participant.

    As reported on Wednesday, tight end Rob Gronkowski (ribs), cornerback Richard Sherman (hamstring), and linebacker Lavonte David (ankle) returned to practice this week after missing a various number of games. Each player maintained a limited status on Wednesday, while fill-in cornerback Dee Delaney (ankle) missed his second practice in a row.

    Capture2

    Only one Saints player saw their status upgraded on Thrusday, that being wide receiver Deonte Harris (hamstring), who was bumped up from not practicing to participating in a limited fashion. 

    Four players - quarterback Tayson Hill (concussion), guard Andrus Peat (pectoral), defensive Payton Turner (calf) and running back Dwayne Washington (neck) - have missed two consecutive practices this week. Peat, a starter for New Orleans, will reportedly undergo season-ending surgery for his injury this week.

    Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

