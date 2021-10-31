Buccaneers at Saints Recap: Brady Can't Complete Comeback in 36-27 Loss

It's never easy winning in the Big Easy, which the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) found out the hard way in their 36-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints (5-2).

Penalties and turnovers killed the Bucs, but it was Tom Brady's fourth-quarter interception that sealed the deal for Tampa Bay, who is now a half-game behind the Saints for the division lead after the loss.

The Saints won the toss and deferred to the Bucs, so Tampa Bay started the game on offense.

The Bucs left the field about as quickly as they initially took the field thanks to a three-and-out. A one-yard loss on first down and a dropped ball on a third-down screen were the culprits behind the three-and-out.

It looked like the Bucs defense was about to return the favor, but Jameis Winston scampered out of the pocket for a 20-yard gain on 3rd and 9. The Bucs defense had much better success on a following 3rd and 6 and stopped Alvin Kamara one-yard short of the first down. Sean Payton decided to go for it instead of punting the ball and the Bucs defense came up with a huge stop and stuffed Kamara at the line of scrimmage for no gain.

Tom Brady and Co. re-took the field for their second drive, which started at the New Orleans 44. The offense quickly faced a third down, but Chris Godwin bailed his team out with a 25-yard catch-and-run that moved the ball into the red zone and to the Saints 15. The offense was in trouble after a holding call on Donovan Smith created a 1st and 20, but a 13-yard run by Leonard Fournette put the Bucs in a manageable situation. The Bucs faced another third down just two plays later, but Godwin came through again, but this time it was a 12-yard touchdown for the game's first score. Ryan Succop's PAT went through the uprights and the Bucs led, 7-0, with 8:28 to go in the first quarter.

New Orleans quickly moved into Bucs territory thanks to completions of 10- and 18-yards to Kamara and Mark Ingram. Winston converted another third down using his legs a few plays later and then moved the offense into the red zone with another big run. It was a pretty remarkable play by Winston, who narrowly avoided falling down for a minor gain and corrected course to scramble for 13-yards down to the Tampa Bay 20.

The Bucs later sent the house on a 3rd and 7, but Winston stood tall and delivered a perfect ball in the end zone to Tre'Quan Smith for a 16-yard touchdown. Brian Robinson's PAT was good and the game was now tied, 7-7, with 2:39 to go in the first quarter.

It took the Bucs five plays to move past the 50 and into Saints territory. Brady overthrew a wide-open Mike Evans on the first play in Saints territory, which led to a 3rd and 6 from the New Orleans 40 that the Bucs couldn't convert. Bradley Pinion punted the ball and was able to pin the Saints at their own 8, which is where their next drive started.

Winston avoided yet another would-be sack and gained three yards on his fourth scramble of the first half, but Devin White (who was called for a personal foul/horse collar on the play) dragged him down from behind and injured the seventh-year quarterback.

Trevor Siemian came in for Winston and was nearly picked off on his first pass attempt of the game. The Saints' offense stalled out a few plays later and had to punt the ball back to the Bucs.

A holding call during the punt return forced the Bucs to start their next drive at their own 13, but Godwin quickly got them out of a bad situation with a 20-yard reception to move the ball out to the Tampa Bay 35. Brady then found Tyler Johnson on 3rd and 11 for a 15-yard completion, but Johnson was able to break Bradley Roby's tackle and gained 16 more yards, which gave the Bucs a 1st and 10 at the New Orleans 35. In all, the play went for 31-yards.

But Cameron Jordan was able to strip-sack Brady on third down a few plays later and David Onyemata jumped on the ball, giving New Orleans' offense an extra shot at some more points.

New Orleans' new drive started at the Tampa Bay 37. Siemian was able to quickly move the Saints into Tampa Bay territory with his arm and things got even worse for the Bucs defense as White and Will Gholston were called for roughing the passer on back-to-back plays. The second roughing the passer was especially bad, because it wiped out what would've been an Antoine Winfield Jr. interception in the end zone. The penalties set the Saints up with a 1st and goal from the Tampa Bay 4, but the Bucs defense straightened up and forced a 23-yard field goal attempt. The kick went through and the Saints now led, 10-7, with 2:20 left in the first half.

Giovani Bernard got the Bucs' next drive started off with a 24-yard run on first down that gave the Bucs a first down at essentially midfield, but Brady ended any shot at points with an interception on the very next play. He was trying to hit Godwin, but Chauncey Gardner-Johnson was right there, waiting to make the play. And he did.

Gardner-Johnson also added 25-yards on the return, which gave the Saints a first down at the Tampa Bay 35. It took an 11-yard Ingram run and a 15-yard completion to Smith for the Saints to achieve a 1st and goal from the 7. The Bucs defense was able to force a third down, but Siemian found a wide-open Alex Armah Jr. in the flat for a touchdown. Robinson missed the PAT and the Saints led, 16-7, with :27 left in the first half.

The Saints started the second half off with a 38-yard completion from Siemian to Kevin White down the right sideline. The Bucs defense was able to force the Saints into a 4th and 4, but Siemian bought just enough time against the blitz and hit Deonte Harris over the middle for a seven-yard gain. The offense continued to move the ball and a Kamara 15-yard run gave New Orleans a fresh set of downs at the Tampa Bay 10.

The Bucs forced New Orleans into yet another fourth down. This time, it was 4th and goal from the 1. Tampa Bay had no backside contain and watched as Kamara ran into the end zone for six points. Robinson's PAT was good this time around and the Saints now led, 23-7, with 9:01 left in the first quarter.

The Bucs offense got the big play it needed on the next drive as Godwin broke a tackle and scampered down the left sideline for a 44-yard catch-and-run. The Bucs also caught a break a few players later when what looked like a Fournette fumble was called back and registered as an incompletion. Brady took advantage of the reversal and hit Bernard a few plays later over the middle for a seven-yard touchdown. The Saints now led, 23-14, with 5:33 to go in the third quarter.

The Bucs defense showed up on the first play of the Saints next drive with an Ndamukong Suh sack. The sack was the catalyst behind a three-and-out. The Saints decided not to go for it on 4th and 16 and punted the ball away.

Godwin continued his big day on the Bucs' next drive and hauled in a 16-yard reception to move the Bucs into New Orleans territory. Evans came through with a huge 41-yard touchdown catch four players later on 3rd and 3 and Succop's PAT went through the uprights to cut the Saints lead to 23-21, with 1:15 to go in the third quarter.

The Saints went three-and-out again on their next drive, leaving the Bucs in a prime position to complete their comeback.

But a holding call on first down prevented the Bucs from getting any points on the next drive. Pinion punted the ball away and Harris returned it to the New Orleans 34.

It looked like the Bucs were going to force their third consecutive three-and-out, but Jason Pierre-Paul was hit with a neutral zone infraction, which gave the Saints a new set of downs. White was then hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct call a few plays later, which set the Saints up with a first down at the Tampa Bay 35.

The Saints moved into the red zone, but the Bucs defense held and forced a 43-yard field goal attempt. Robinson's kick sailed through the uprights and the Saints now led, 26-21, with 8:31 left in the game.

The Bucs were able to complete their comeback on the next drive. The Saints blitzed Brady on 1st and 10 from the 50, but they didn't get to him fast enough. Brady hit a wide-open, streaking Cyril Grayson Jr. for a 50-yard touchdown to give the Bucs their second lead of the game. Tampa Bay tried to make it a three-point lead, but Godwin was stopped short of the end zone on the pitch. Regardless, the Bucs now led, 27-26, with 5:44 to go.

Siemian and the Saints quickly faced a 3rd and 4 on their next drive. The veteran quarterback connected with Marquez Callaway for a nine-yard gain to move the chains. Harris moved the Saints into Bucs territory on the next play with a 22-yard gain on an end-around.

Tampa Bay pulled out a stop a couple of plays later on 3rd and 5, but Ross Cockrell was flagged for defensive holding, which gave the Saints a first down at the Tampa Bay 29.

Siemian hit Callaway for a 16-yard gain later on, which set the Saints up with a 1st and goal from the Tampa Bay 9. With just 2:00 remaining, the situation was becoming dire for the Bucs.

Payton decided to throw the ball on the first two plays and both attempts resulted in an incompletion. The Saints threw it again on third down and this time it was completed to Kamara to set up a 22-yard field goal attempt, but the Saints only burned seven seconds off the clock and the Bucs still had one timeout left to use.

Robinson's 22-yarder was good to give the Saints a 29-27 lead with 1:41 left in the game, but as we all know, that's plenty of time for Brady to finish off New Orleans for good.

But Brady couldn't end it. In fact, he ended the game for the Bucs. P.J. Williams stepped in front of a pass intended for Godwin and returned it 40-yards to the house to give the Saints a 35-27 lead. Robinson's PAT was good and gave the Saints a two-score, 36-27 lead, which ended up being the game's final score.

