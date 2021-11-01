Takeaways From the Buccaneers 36-27 Loss to the Saints

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will enter their Week 9 with sunken hearts, fresh off of their second loss of the 2021 season which ended a four-game winning streak.

To rub salt on the wound, the loss came at the hands of an NFC South divisional rival in the New Orleans Saints, who have now beaten the Bucs in six of the their last seven matchups.

You can find AllBucs' takeaways from the defeat below.

Buccaneers lose the turnover battle, which lost them the game

Ultimately, this game was decided by its turnover differential. The Buccaneers handed the ball to the Saints twice via interception and once by a fumble, and two of those turnovers set New Orleans up in Tampa Bay territory. The Saints put together 13 points off of the takeaways.

Meanwhile, despite losing starting quarterback Jameis Winston due to injury and defaulting to their No. 3 QB, Trevor Siemian, the Saints were turnover-free throughout the contest. It was a strange sight to see as the Bucs forced five turnovers against the Chicago Bears just last week.

"Tough to win that way when we turned the ball over like we did," said quarterback Tom Brady. "I gotta not throw interceptions. That's the key."

It was an uncharacteristic game for Brady. He played well, no doubt, tossing for 375 yards and two touchdowns with a completion percentage of 70%. However, the turnovers were back-breaking. He fumbled once via strip-sack and, in addition to a first-hald interception, was picked on the Buccaneers final drive of the game while attempting a comeback down two points. The interception by P.J. Williams was returned for a touchdown, which sealed the game with 1:24 left in regulation.

Penalties, penalties, penalties

Remember just last week when the Buccaneers committed only one penalty against Chicago, and it appeared that the team was beginning to clean up on yellow flags?

That theory went out the window on Sunday.

11 penalties were called on Tampa Bay which resulted in 99 yards going in New Orleans' favor, and six of those penalties resulted in a first down. A roughing the passer call on William Gholston negated a second-quarter interception by Antoine Winfield Jr., and four plays later New Orleans would score a lead-taking field goal.

The Saints, meanwhile, were penalized just twice for ten yards.

Combine a significant number of penalties with losing the turnover battle, and you'll lose games more often than not. That's exactly what the Buccaneers did in Week 8.

The Buccaneers are now the second-most penalized team in the NFL this season, committing just over seven per game for a total of 72.5 yards per game.

Bucs keep Alvin Kamara in check once again

A positive that can be taken away from the game: The Bucs were able to keep Saints running back Alvin Kamara in check once again, limiting the back to 76 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown on 22 touches (19 rushes, three receptions). It marked the third time in the last four matchups that Tampa Bay kept the explosive running back under 80 yards from scrimmage, as he posted 105 in the playoffs earlier this year.

The performance by Tampa Bay's rushing and second-level pass defense ultimately means nothing as the Bucs lost the game anyway. However, it is encouraging to see the Bucs beginning to routinely limit one of the NFL's best running backs, especially considering they face Kamara twice a year.

Rob Gronkowski suffers a setback

After missing four games with a significant rib injury, tight end Rob Gronkowski returned to the Buccaneers' lineup against the Saints. The return didn't last long, as Gronkowski was ruled out of the game in the third quarter due to back spasms. He finished the matchup with one target and zero receptions.

Gronkowski "probably shouldn't have played," head coach Bruce Arians said after the game. "He kept begging to get in there and re-injured himself."

It's worth keeping in mind that, although he has two weeks to heal as the Bucs are on bye this week, that Gronkowski has undergone three spine/back surgeries in his football career, dating back to his college days at Arizona up to a procedure in 2016.

There is currently no timetable established for Gronkowski to return to play. but considering he rushed back from the previous injury (per Arians) and his history with back injuries, there is a chance that Gronkowski suffered quite a setback. His health status will continue to be worth monitoring as it has been for over a month.

Practice squad WR almost saved the day

Amid the Buccaneers' 16-point rally in the second half, wide receiver Cyril Grayson caught a go-ahead, 50-yard touchdown in the third quarter. It marked Grayson's first score of his five-year NFL career in his seventh career appearance.

The former college track athlete transitioned to football after his college career and jumped around practice squads before settling in with the Buccaneers. Grayson was elevated from the practice squad for the second week in a row as Antonio Brown has been sidelined with a sprained ankle.

His track speed was apparent against New Orleans as he blew past the second level of the Saints' defense with ease and broke deep coverage. Brady knew immediately that Grayson was opening up and quickly threw a deep pass that Grayson caught in stride before walking into the endzone.

It was a pretty cool moment in what was a disheartening loss for Tampa Bay otherwise, further proving how deep this Buccaneers' passing attack is.

