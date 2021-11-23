Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski Active for Monday Night Football

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially activated tight end Rob Gronkowski ahead of Monday Night Football vs. the New York Giants.

Gronkowski is playing for the first time since Week Three and the Bucs have missed him greatly on offense. Gronkowski caught 16 passes for 184 yards and four touchdowns.

In the six games that he was sidelined, Tampa Bay tight ends Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard only combined for 20 catches, 181 yards, and two touchdowns.

Although Gronkowski will be back, the Bucs will be without Antonio Brown for the fourth straight game due to an ankle injury.

The Bucs also announced that they have activated cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and long snapper Zach Triner from injured reserve. Murphy-Bunting was placed on IR after dislocating his elbow against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1. Triner was placed aside after injuring his finger in the same game.

Here's a look at the full inactive list for the Bucs:

S Andrew Adams

·WR Antonio Brown

OL Nick Leverett

LS Carson Tinker

QB Kyle Trask

DL Vita Vea

Here's a look at the full inactive list for the Giants;

LB Lorenzo Carter

S Nate Ebner

FB Cullen Gillaspia

OL Wes Martin

WR Sterling Shepard

TE Kaden Smith

LB Oshabe Ximenes

Carter, Ebner, and Shepard are out due to injury.

Game time between Tampa Bay and New York is set for 8:15 p.m. on ESPN.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.