Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski Active for Monday Night Football

    Here's who is in and out for Monday Night Football between the Bucs and the New York Giants.
    Author:

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially activated tight end Rob Gronkowski ahead of Monday Night Football vs. the New York Giants.

    Gronkowski is playing for the first time since Week Three and the Bucs have missed him greatly on offense. Gronkowski caught 16 passes for 184 yards and four touchdowns. 

    In the six games that he was sidelined, Tampa Bay tight ends Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard only combined for 20 catches, 181 yards, and two touchdowns.

    Although Gronkowski will be back, the Bucs will be without Antonio Brown for the fourth straight game due to an ankle injury.

    The Bucs also announced that they have activated cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and long snapper Zach Triner from injured reserve. Murphy-Bunting was placed on IR after dislocating his elbow against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1. Triner was placed aside after injuring his finger in the same game.

    Here's a look at the full inactive list for the Bucs:

    Read More

    • S Andrew Adams
    • ·WR Antonio Brown
    • OL Nick Leverett
    • LS Carson Tinker
    • QB Kyle Trask
    • DL Vita Vea

    Here's a look at the full inactive list for the Giants;

    • LB Lorenzo Carter
    • S Nate Ebner
    • FB Cullen Gillaspia
    • OL Wes Martin
    • WR Sterling Shepard
    • TE Kaden Smith
    • LB Oshabe Ximenes

    Carter, Ebner, and Shepard are out due to injury.

    Game time between Tampa Bay and New York is set for 8:15 p.m. on ESPN.

    Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

    USATSI_16565335_168388329_lowres (1)
    News

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski Active for Monday Night Football

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_15119890 (1)
    News

    Buccaneers Activate CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, LS Zach Triner From IR

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16787914_168388329_lowres (1)
    News

    Report: Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski Set to Return vs. Giants

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17021843 (1)
    News

    Buccaneers vs. Giants: Bold Predictions

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_15148726 (1)
    News

    Buccaneers vs. Giants: Week 11 Game Preview

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_17179082_168388329_lowres (1) (1)
    News

    Buccaneers vs. Giants: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

    9 hours ago
    maxresdefault (1)
    News

    Arians: Buccaneers CB Sean Murphy-Bunting 'Probably Ready to Go'

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_16607044 (1)
    News

    Buccaneers Cornerback Cleared to Play on Monday Night Football vs. Giants

    11 hours ago