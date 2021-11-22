Buccaneers vs. Giants: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers return to Raymond James Stadium for the first time since Week 7 tonight to take on their final NFC East opponent of the 2021 season, the New York Giants.

You can find everything you need to know about the game below.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) vs. New York Giants (3-6)

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

When: Monday, Nov. 22 at 8:15 P.M. ET

Watch: ESPN | Also available on fuboTV

Radio: Buccaneers Radio Network - 98ROCK

Odds (via SI Sportsbook): The Buccaneers are 10.5-point favorites over the Giants. The over/under is set at 50.

Series history: New York leads, 16-8. The Buccaneers defeated the Giants by a score of 25-23 when the teams last met in November 2020.

Important stories

The rundown

Can Tampa Bay snap its two-game losing streak tonight? Or will New York pull off an upset over the reigning Super Bowl champions in the midst of their 2021 low-point?

That's the question as we approach Monday Night Football in Week 11.

The Bucs have lost their early-season momentum by shooting themselves in the foot in all three phases of the game: Offensively, five turnovers have plagued Tom Brady and Tampa Bay's offense over their last two matchups; defensively, the team has struggled quite a bit with penalties and on third downs; on special teams, although it hasn't costed games yet, kicker Ryan Succop has struggled by missing three field goals and two extra points this year.

After a week of soul-searching, the Bucs are hoping to clean up all of these issues tonight.

Brady will face a middling New York pass defense that has found success in creating interceptions, which will test Brady's decision-making but should allow him to produce quite well - especially with tight end Rob Gronkowski expected to return to play.

On the flip side, Giants QB Daniel Jones has appeared in more games this year (9) than he has thrown touchdowns (8). The Bucs' defense shouldn't struggle to defend the pass, although their typically-stout rushing defense will also be tested as New York anticipates the return of star running back Saquon Barkley from injury.

On the flip side, Giants QB Daniel Jones has appeared in more games this year (9) than he has thrown touchdowns (8). The Bucs' defense shouldn't struggle to defend the pass, although their typically-stout rushing defense will also be tested as New York anticipates the return of star running back Saquon Barkley from injury.