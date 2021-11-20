Giants DB Logan Ryan to COVID-19 List, 'Almost Certainly' Out vs. Buccaneers

The New York Giants are likely to be without a key defensive starter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night, as defensive back Logan Ryan was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports that Ryan "almost certainly" won't be available to take on the Buccaneers on Monday. He'd need to receive two negative tests results 24 hours apart in order to be activated from COVID-19 protocols, and both would likely need to be processed before New York travels to Tampa Bay.

According to Giants head coach Joe Judge, it was discovered on Thursday that Ryan was a vaccinated close contact from outside of the team facility. He tested negative for COVID-19 that day, but a test on Friday revealed a positive result which kept Ryan from practicing.

“It’s tough. You want to have all your tools available and ready versus a team like this," Giants safety Julian Love, who is expected to fill in at safety, said of Ryan's status on Friday. "It’s definitely a blow, but we’ve got some resilient guys who are going to spend some extra time like we did after practice just to get things sharpened up.”

Judge said that he would not consider Ryan's result to be a false positive.

Ryan, the team's starting free safety, has accumulated 72 tackles, including one for loss, two forced fumbles, and five defended passes in nine games this season.

