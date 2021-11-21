Buccaneers vs. Giants: Picks, Predictions and Takes

Can the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) end a two-game skid on Monday night when they return home to face the New York Giants (3-6)?

After a hot start to their season, the Buccaneers are in a bit of a panic after dropping their last two games, including an unexpected and disheartening defeat to the Washington Football Team this past Sunday. For the sake of momentum in a competitive NFC, Week 11;s matchup has suddenly turned into a must-win contest for the Bucs if they want to remain in the thick of the playoff race.

Tampa Bay enters the contest as a 10.5-point favorite, per the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 49.5.

You can find AllBucs' picks and predictions for Monday Night Football below.

Zach Goodall (7-2): Buccaneers 27, Giants 17

It won't be perfect, but I get the feeling that Tom Brady and the Buccaneers' offense will bounce back after a disappointing two-game streak that resulted in five total turnovers. The Giants own a solid defense on paper and rank No. 9 in the NFL in interceptions but have struggled against offenses with significant firepower, seen by the combined 82 points given up to Dallas and the Los Angeles Rams.

Perhaps Brady tosses another pick this week, but I think it would be a forgettable turnover from an otherwise good showing. I predict he'll throw for over 300 yards and all three of Tampa Bay's touchdown in my score projection.

Defensively, the only thing that stands in the Buccaneers' way is themselves. Situational football, particularly conversion defense, must improve down the stretch because otherwise, the unit is beginning to click when it comes to creating big plays. New York ranks around league average on third down, indicating that the Bucs can rebound in that department on Monday after giving up conversions on 11-of-19 tries last week vs. Washington.

Daniel Jones has appeared in more games than he has thrown touchdowns this year, and Saquon Barkley is returning from a month-long injury only to face the NFL's No. 2 rushing defense. I can't imagine the Giants will pose much of a threat with the ball in their possession.

Jason Beede (7-2): Buccaneers 30, Giants 17

As Zach mentioned above, I think the Giants defense will cause fits for Tom Brady but at the end of the day, Tampa Bay will be too much for a New York team that only has won three games while averaging less than 20 points a game.

I think it's worth mentioning that the Giants are coming off of a bye week, similar to Washington last week so New York will be fresh and prepared to deliver Tampa Bay its third straight loss.

I predict that tight end Rob Gronkowski (ribs) will return to the field Monday night after practicing fully twice throughout the week and catch one touchdown as he continues to get his feet back under him.

While the Giants may come out hot, even scoring on their opening drive, I have the Bucs finding a way to cover the point spread and getting back on the right track during Monday Night Football.

Evan Winter (6-3): Buccaneers 24, Giants 21

If the Buccaneers weren't playing at home, I'd pick the Giants to win this game. I don't see how anyone can trust the Bucs on the road at this point, but I digress.

The Giants have the right pieces in place for the upset and they've gotten healthier since their Week 10 bye. On offense, Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney are back. Saquon Barkley should play and Andrew Thomas may return, as well. The potential/likely loss of Logan Ryan on defense is a big deal, but the Giants still have a good enough front seven that can really affect this game.

Tampa Bay has a lot to prove, here. In terms of veteran leadership and a sense of urgency, I do think the Bucs will come out and do everything they can to win, but it won't come without a fight a la last year.

Shaquil Barrett and the Bucs pass rush step up in this one - much like last week - and notch a minimum of four sacks, which will be key in their Week 11 victory.

