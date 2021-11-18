Start 'Em or Sit 'Em: Buccaneers vs. Giants Fantasy Suggestions

If you're in a rush, Sports Illustrated is warning fantasy footballers to, basically, avoid the New York Giants' offense entirely this week.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Giants this Monday night in a rematch of last year's 25-23 Bucs' victory. Tampa Bay rides a two-game losing streak into Raymond James Stadium, its first home game in nearly a month, and hopes to snap the skid against 3-6 New York squad.

Despite the Bucs' situational defensive struggles against Washington last week, New York's offense has struggled to put points on the board this year. The Giants are likely to depend on running back Saquon Barkley's return from a sprained ankle against this Buccaneers' defense to move the ball, which is a tall task as Tampa Bay's rushing defense ranks second in the NFL.

You can find every Buccaneers vs. Giants start and sit suggestion below. For players without a breakdown provided by SI Fantasy (those evaluations are block-quoted), AllBucs has its own analysis to offer.

Full SI Fantasy start/sit recommendations

Start 'Em

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady: I'm choosing to believe Brady is just in a funk and being without wide receiver Antonio Brown and tight end Rob Gronkowski surely doesn't help. Turnovers were bound to arise as Brady has thrown the second-most passes in the league this year (despite a bye week), after throwing just three interceptions in his first seven games. The Giants have picked off the ninth-most passes in the NFL this year, but otherwise, their pass defense is middling. Playing Brady is a risk this week but it could be rewarding, especially if Brown and/or Gronkowski are able to return from injury.

Sit 'Em

Giants QB Daniel Jones: The Buccaneers defense had been a positive matchup for quarterbacks earlier in the season, but that trend has changed. In fact, the position has averaged 12.6 fantasy points per game over the last four weeks when facing this unit. Jones and the Giants are healthier than they’ve been in a while after the bye, but the Bucs will be ridiculously salty after back-to-back losses.

Giants RB Devontae Booker: Booker has been a real asset for fantasy managers, scoring 14-plus points in four of his last five games. However, the Giants are expected to have Saquon Barkley back when the team faces the Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. That would severely limit the starting value of Booker in fantasy leagues against one of the NFL’s more ferocious run defenses.

Giants WR Kenny Golladay: Golladay is as healthy as he's been all season coming off a bye and a matchup against the Buccaneers is good on paper. Or is it? While their defense struggled against wideouts earlier in the season, the position has been far less effective against them over the last four weeks. The Giants could be at full strength at wideout too, so his targets could be limited this week.

Giants TE Evan Engram: Engram has been solid in recent weeks, scoring 10-plus fantasy points in each of his last three games. So, while he can be used as a starter for those in need, a matchup against the Buccaneers isn’t as good as it looks. In fact, just one tight end has scored more than 8.3 fantasy points against them in their last five games. I’d consider Engram a high-end No. 2 tight end.

