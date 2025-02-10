Buccaneers OC Josh Grizzard wants to have Chris Godwin back in Tampa Bay in 2025
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin was in the midst of another stellar season, leading the NFL in receiving yards through seven games and on pace for his fourth consecutive 1,000-yard season. Then, a devastating injury cut his season short for the second time in three years.
Godwin suffered a dislocated ankle in the final moments of the Buccaneers’ Week 7 loss to the Ravens, echoing the heartbreak of 2021 when he tore three knee ligaments late in the season.
Now, as free agency looms once again, the 28-year-old wide receiver faces an uncertain future. But if new offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard has any say in the matter, Godwin will remain in Tampa Bay for the 2025 season and beyond.
“I love Chris,” Grizzard said Thursday. “And you guys know Chris is as good of a human being and football player as you’re going to be around. He was a huge asset to us last year, being a coach on the field and playing all those different roles.”
Despite the serious injury, the Buccaneers have faith in Godwin’s ability to recover. After tearing his knee ligaments in 2021, he returned to the field just nine months later to start the 2022 season. His work ethic and dedication have made a lasting impression on Grizzard, who spent his first season with Tampa Bay in 2024.
“I don’t think it was a big stride for him, necessarily — he’s been doing it a long time — but Chris Godwin, without having been in this building and just seeing the way he works and the kind of person he is, was amazing,” Grizzard said.
Godwin’s leadership extends beyond his on-field performance. He has mentored younger players, including rookie running back Bucky Irving, whose work ethic and dedication have been influenced by Godwin’s example.
Grizzard went as far as calling Godwin an extension of the coaching staff, praising his football IQ and ability to grasp offensive concepts at a high level.
“He understands what we’re trying to get out of concepts, the splits, the motion. When he’s blocking on this concept, who is running the route off this concept,” Grizzard explained. “And so he was able to translate that by being in so many different offenses and do it at a high level because of the preparation he put into it.”
The Buccaneers, however, face a difficult financial situation. Due to restructuring Godwin’s contract to create cap space, he will account for $18.852 million in dead money against the 2025 salary cap. While a new deal could ease that burden, the emergence of young receiver Jalen McMillan and the presence of veteran Mike Evans—who is set to enter the final year of his contract—give Tampa Bay reasons to be cautious.
Godwin has been a cornerstone of the franchise, and many believe he should remain a Buc for life. If Grizzard has his way, that may become a reality.
“(General manager) Jason (Licht) and (coach) Todd (Bowles), they have a proven track record with the roster here,” Grizzard said. “So, I’m going to let those guys handle that.”
With free agency looming and tough financial decisions ahead, the Buccaneers must decide if Godwin’s leadership, talent, and resilience are worth the cost of keeping him in Tampa Bay. One thing is clear—he has plenty of supporters in the organization who hope he stays.
