Buccaneers vs. Eagles: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are traveling to "The Linc" to face the Philadelphia Eagles for Week 6's edition of Thursday Night Football, a battle between a Bucs team that has gotten back on track from a subpar two-week stretch of play and an Eagles squad that has flashed some potential but has yet to put it all together.

You can find everything you need to know about the game below.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (2-3)

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pa.

When: Thursday, October 14 at 8:20 P.M. ET

Watch: FOX | Also available on fuboTV

Radio: Buccaneers Radio Network - 98ROCK

Odds (via SI Sportsbook): The Buccaneers are 6.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 52.5 points.

Series history: The Eagles lead, 10-9. Tampa Bay defeated Philadelphia by a score of 27-21 when the teams last met in 2018.

Important stories

The rundown

Tampa Bay first went on the road in Week 3 this season and their game in Los Angeles ended in an eye-opening loss that displayed a handful of issues that the Buccaneers needed to clean up, particularly in pass defense as well as efficiency on conversion downs. A week later, the Bucs traveled to New England and pulled off a victory, but much was the same: Tampa Bay struggled to win the game and had areas of its performance to clean up.

A lot of improvement could be seen when the Bucs returned home and defeated Miami this past Sunday by a score of 45-17. Now, Tampa Bay gets another try to prove its dominance on the road with a matchup against an Eagles team that has some offensive firepower and a pass defense that could find a way to slow the Bucs' offense down a bit.

Philadelphia is probably not going to be a serious threat in the NFC this year, but it has played well against tough competition so far in 2021. For example, Philly was able to squeeze out a win against formerly 3-1 Carolina on Sunday and kept up with Kansas City for the majority of their Week 3 contest with the Chiefs until the end of the game.

We're expecting a Buccaneers win on Thursday night, but that will require a much-improved road performance from Tampa Bay against a Philly team that has caused problems for its opponents in 2021, even if their record doesn't show it.

