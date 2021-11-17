SI Power Rankings: Buccaneers Fall Hard After Loss to Washington

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were favored by nine points to beat the Washington Football team when Vegas opened up the Week 10 betting lines, so it's no surprise the Bucs have fallen all the way to fifth in Sports Illustrated's Week 11 power rankings after their 29-19 loss in Maryland.

Week 10's result was not only surprising, but very disappointing as SI's voters ranked the Bucs as the No. 1 team at the midseason mark. The Bucs couldn't live up to the lofty standards and have now fallen to fifth this week.

Jenny Vrentas penned this week's rankings and said the following pertaining to the defending Super Bowl champs:

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6–3) Last week: Loss at Washington, 29–19

Next week: vs. New York Giants (Monday)



This week on The MMQB Monday Morning Podcast we discussed how, when a team Tom Brady is quarterbacking has a bad game (or two), there’s not much you can say other than, well, he’ll probably figure it out. Of bigger concern is the Bucs defense, which couldn’t get off the field and has had a revolving door at cornerback, one of the positions on the field where it is most difficult to cover up deficiencies.

In terms of this week's opponent ranking, the Buccaneers get a chance to get back on track against a three-win New York Giants squad this is currently ranked as the No. 27 team in the NFL. But Washington was placed at No. 26 in the midseason power rankings, so anything can happen, as the Bucs now know.

27. New York Giants (3–6) Last week: Bye

Next week: at Tampa Bay (Monday) The Giants hope to have both running back Saquon Barkley and left tackle Andrew Thomas back post-bye week. But, the team has a lot of work to do in the second half of the year in order to meet owner John Mara’s preseason standard of “making progress” and “moving in the right direction.”

A big step in the "right direction" for the second half of the Giants' season would be an upset win over the Bucs on Monday Night Football. The Giants gave the Bucs all kinds of problems last year on MNF, so it will be interesting to see how the Bucs handle this game. Especially after coming off a disappointing loss.

