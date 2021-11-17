Reports: Buccaneers Wednesday Practice Injury Update Roundup

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers conducted a bonus practice on Wednesday morning as they prepare for their Monday Night Football matchup with the New York Giants. And although it wasn't a typical workout, there were some positive updates shared regarding the team's long list of injuries.

The day began with the Buccaneers opening the 21-day practice window for starting long snapper Zach Triner, who has been on the injured reserve since Week 1 when he played through a torn tendon in his finger on his non-snapping left hand. Carson Tinker has filled in for Triner throughout the season, seemingly without issue.

The Bucs can elect to activate Triner from the injured reserve at any time now that his practice window has opened.

Once practice began on Wednesday, numerous reports indicated that several Buccaneers had returned to the practice field in various capacities. Cornerback Carlton Davis III, who has been on the injured reserve since suffering a quad injury in Week 4, was seen running off to the side with trainers according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Greg Auman of The Athletic reported that Davis appears close to a return to practice, although his 21-day window has not yet been opened.

Meanwhile, Auman reported that cornerback Richard Sherman, who suffered a calf injury in pre-game warmups vs. Washington on Sunday, was wearing a boot on his left foot on Wednesday. Head coach Bruce Arians said earlier this week that he "doubt[s] seriously if [Sherman will] be back anytime soon.”

Auman and Stroud observed several other important - and positive - updates, too. Auman shared that receiver Scotty Miller, also on the injured reserve although his practice window opened two weeks ago, is now taking part in punt return drills. As the Bucs have been without receiver Antonio Brown (ankle) for several weeks, Miller's return to play appears imminent and could prove beneficial for Tampa Bay's offense and special teams.

Stroud also made note that tight end Rob Gronkowski was seen on the practice field after he failed to participate in practice all last week. Gronkowski has been hampered by a rib injury suffered in Week 3, which caused the tight end to miss four games before a brief return versus New Orleans in Week 8. Gronkowski played six snaps in that game before aggravating his injury, which caused him to sit out of the Week 10 Washington matchup.

One final takeaway, per Auman: Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul was a participant on Wednesday and was wearing pads, an unusual sight as he has played through hand/shoulder injuries this season despite being held out of practice regularly throughout the year.

As noted before, Wednesday's practice was a bonus due to the Monday night matchup. There will not be an injury report for the day and each of these statuses will be worth monitoring as the week goes on, but it appears the Bucs are inching toward a much healthier lineup in the coming weeks, potentially beginning against New York in Week 11.

