Bucs Preparing for Whole Saints Offense, Not Just QB
The New Orleans Saints aren't looking exactly how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers thought they would heading into Sunday — their starting QB, Derek Carr, will be out with an oblique injury. QB Spencer Rattler will be playing in his relief, but for Bucs HC Todd Bowles, that won't be enough to foil Tampa Bay's plans.
The Saints moved on from longtime offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael last season in favor of Klint Kubiak, who has modernized New Orleans' offense. But according to Bowles, he doesn't think the offense is all that different — it's just feeding one of its best players more often.
“I don’t know if it’s different any. I think they’re feeding [Alvin] Kamara a lot more," Bowles said. "He was getting the ball a lot in the past, but they’re feeding him a lot more and really featuring their speed wide receivers down the field. It’s similar because of the guys but it’s different in scheme.”
Both things are certainly true. Running back Alvin Kamara has netted 602 total yards and six total touchdowns, and wideout Rashid Shaheed has three touchdowns through the air.
Bowles considers those things the hallmark of this offense — not necessarily who is playing quarterback, like Rattler.
“The preparation wasn’t difficult because we were playing the Saints offense, not just Derek Carr," Bowles said. "I don’t think those guys are going to change [the offense], whether they play [Jake] Haener or whether they play [Spencer] Rattler. I don’t think that’s going to change – just seeing how they move and what type of quarterbacks they are is a little different."
The Bucs will need to slow down New Orleans' offense after giving up 509 passing yards to Kirk Cousins on Thursday Night Football. The Bucs will play the Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday on the road in New Orleans.
