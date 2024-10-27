Bucs QB Baker Mayfield Cashes in On Second TD vs. Falcons in Week 8
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in an attempt to get revenage against the Atlanta Falcons, fumbled on their first drive of the game, leading to an early score from the opposition. Last time these teams faced off, the Buccaneers collapsed and the Falcons forced and eventually won in overtime.
After Rachaad White fumbled and Kyle Pitts scored a Falcons touchdown, the Buccaneers swung back, with Cade Otton catching a touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield.
Tampa Bay then got a stop, with Mayfield leading a very solid drive down the field. The drive was capped off by White, who made up for his previous mistake by scoring a receiving touchdown on a swing pass.
It was a simple swing pass by Mayfield, and White had three blockers ahead of him, leading to a touchdown score. The concept was quite simple, but the approach has led to Mayfield completing 13 of his 14 pass attempts for 114 yards and two touchdowns.
