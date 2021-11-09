Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Speaks on Aaron Rodgers' COVID-19 Situation

By now, it's probably safe to assume that most have heard about Aaron Rodgers and his situation involving the COVID-19 virus/disease. Rodgers missed the Packers' Week 9 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, but is expected to return for the Week 10 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made his thoughts known on the situation during his weekly SiriusXM podcast, "Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray".

“Far be it for me to tell anyone what to put in their body," Brady said during the most recent episode that was released Tuesday morning. "But by the way, The TB12 Method is available in paperback wherever nutritional books are sold and I’ll leave it at that.”

Brady and the Buccaneers are 100% vaccinated, per Bruce Arians. They know how much one COVID-19-related absence can affect a team's season.

“Every week and we’re trying to prevent the spread of it,” Brady said on the podcast. “We’ve missed some players this year. Other teams have missed some players this year. I hope everyone stays safe. I think that’s the important part in all of it.”

Rodgers made a second appearance on The Pat McAfee Show Tuesday morning in an attempt to respond to the response that has dominated sports talk over the last couple of days, but what obviously matters most is his response on the field this Sunday along with the next seven Sundays afterward.

You can check out the episode in its entirety, here.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.