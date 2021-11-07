Which Week 9 Games Will Impact the Buccaneers the Most?

The result of these games will have some type of impact on the Bucs' future when it comes to the race for an NFC South title and playoff seeding.

The Buccaneers may be off this week, but there is still a decent-sized list of games that will have a short-term impact (and maybe even a long-term impact) when it comes to determining what happens with the Bucs and their quest for an NFC South title and future playoff seeding.

Right now, the Bucs are currently a half-game ahead of the Saints for the division lead and own the No. 4 seed in the NFC. If the playoffs started today, the Bucs would host the Rams in the Wildcard Round.

The order of ranking will be determined on how much the results directly impact the Bucs and the level of competition/quality of teams involved.

5. San Francisco 49ers (3-4) vs. Arizona Cardinals (7-1)

Arizona's chances of obtaining the NFC's No. 1 playoff seed and a first-round bye drop from its current state of 25% to 16% if it were to lose to San Francisco this week.

The Bucs would also be on the same plain as the Cards in terms of two losses on the year. Right now, the Cards would hold the tiebreaker due to strength of victory; thanks to quality wins over the Titans, Rams, and Browns.

Which means the Bucs would likely need another Cardinals loss before they can think about jumping ahead of them in playoff seeding, but that could solve itself in the coming weeks.

4. New England Patriots (4-4) at Carolina Panthers (4-4)

This is a big game for both teams, but even bigger for Carolina as they have lost four of five since starting 3-0. The Panthers also have the fifth-hardest remaining schedule coming into this week, so it's not like things get any easier from here on out.

A Panthers loss would essentially take them out of the running for the NFC South, unless something catastrophic were to happen over the next couple of months. That's always something to look forward to when it comes to a division rival.

3. Denver Broncos (4-4) vs. Dallas Cowboys (6-1)

The Bucs missed out on an excellent opportunity to gain some ground on the Cowboys thanks to Cooper Rush's performance against the Vikings on Sunday Night Football last week.

The Bucs are now officially behind the Cowboys in terms of record and the 'Boys still have a strength of schedule advantage when it comes the tiebreaker between the two teams. Regardless, a surprise loss to the Broncos would go a long way in helping the Bucs move up in terms of playoff seeding. Whether it's short-term or long-term.

Tampa Bay would own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Cowboys as long as a third team doesn't own the same two-loss record, so the Bucs will be in great position to move up a spot in terms of playoff seeding with a Cowboys loss.

Dak Prescott is expected to return after missing Week 8's contest with the Vikings.

2. Atlanta Falcons (3-4) at New Orleans Saints (5-2)

The Falcons are questionable at best in terms of competition and the Saints are going to take a step back without Jameis Winston behind center, but you can't get any more direct when it comes to a game that will directly impact the Bucs in Week 9.

Both teams are division rivals (obviously) and Atlanta's 3-4 record currently has them in 10th -but tied with the eighth and ninth seeds- when it comes to playoff seeding. The Saints are currently a half-game behind the Bucs for the division lead and are sixth in playoff seeding.

A Falcons win would help the Bucs re-establish some breathing room at the top of the division and a Saints win would kick the Falcons down another peg, which is a help, as well.

Either way, the Bucs stand to gain some ground in some aspect after this game.

1. Los Angeles Rams (7-1) vs. Tennessee Titans (6-2)

Two of the league's best teams on Sunday Night Football? Not only is that enticing enough to watch, but the Bucs stand to gain some ground if the Titans were to pull off the upset.

The Rams are currently holding on to the NFC's top Wildcard spot, but they could hold the No. 1 overall seed if it weren't for the Cardinals' success. Either way, a Rams loss knocks them down to the Bucs' two loss-level, which then means the Bucs need the Rams to just lose one more game (while they keep winning, of course) in order to have some padding when it comes to playoff seeding.

Who knows? The result of this game could end up deciding whether or not the Bucs get the No. 1 seed by the end of the year. The Rams currently have the third-hardest remaining schedule, so the road to the playoffs won't be easy for them.

