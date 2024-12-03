Buccaneers RB Rachaad White Gives More Praise to Commanders QB and Former Teammate Jayden Daniels
Running back Rachaad White may have moved on to the National Football League in 2022, but it's hard to forget your college teammates at the college level — Especially when one of those college teammates won the Heisman Trophy and is now a rookie of the year candidate.
On Tuesday, White was on Kay Adams' Up & Adams show, and Adams caught a Jayden Daniels jersey in the corner of his room. Daniels was White's quarterback at Arizona State, where Daniels played most of his career before transferring to LSU and going through his Heisman Trophy campaign in 2023.
White played with Daniels for two seasons in 2020 and 2021, so he knows the quarterback well. And he isn't surprised that he's balling out at the next level for the Washington Commanders.
"It ain't nothing that I ain't expected," White told Adams about Daniels' play. "He's just being him. He's a playmaker, he's a different maker, he's an athlete — he can spin that thing. That's what a lot of people kind of realized when he did what he did with the Heisman.
The two met in Week 1 of the NFL regular season, where the Bucs dispatched the Commanders 37-20. Daniels has since become a rookie of the year candidate, leading his Washington team to 8-5 as it stands, while the Bucs are attempting to climb out of a hole at 6-6 with hopes of winning the division.
