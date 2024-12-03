Buccaneers RB Rachaad White Gives More Praise to Commanders QB and Former Teammate Jayden Daniels

To #Bucs RB Rachaad White, NOTHING about his former ASU teammate Jayden Daniels' rookie success is surprising. 👀



"He's a playmaker, he's a difference maker, he's an athlete..." 😤🏈@heykayadams @Chaad_1 @JayD__5 @Buccaneers @Commanders pic.twitter.com/bluWSFMkSF