Bucs RB Rachaad White Returns to Hometown With Touchdown vs. Chiefs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White grew up in the Kansas City area, and he got to play at Arrowhead Stadium for the first time on Monday. And what better way to kick off a homecoming than with a score?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers held the Chiefs to just three points in the first quarter on Monday Night Football in Week 9, and they had the ball heading into the second quarter. The Bucs marched down the field, and when they got inside the 10 thanks to a Sterling Shepard catch, and Rachaad White capitalized, scampering for seven yards to put the Bucs up 7-3:
The Bucs have talked at length about their "three-headed monster" in the backfield, and if White plays like this, the rushing attack can only get better. He may have dreamed of scoring a touchdown at Arrowhead growing up, and now, those NFL dreams have come to fruition.
