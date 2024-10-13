Bucs RB Gets First-Career TD vs. Saints in Week 6
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got off to an incredibly quick start against the New Orleans Saints, leading 17-0 late in the first quarter. The wheels got wobbly in the second quarter, though, as the Saints scored 20 unanswered points to take a 20-17 lead.
The game is going about how one would expect a division rivalry game to go. The Buccaneers need a big win, though, as they lost to the Atlanta Falcons in overtime a week ago.
Shortly after the Saints took a lead with a touchdown, Tampa Bay went on a six-play, 76-yard touchdown-scoring drive. The drive was capped off by Sean Tucker, as he took a Baker Mayfield pass for 36 yards into the end zone.
Tucker scored his first career touchdown at a good time. The Buccaneers needed a response against the Saints, who were previously on a big run. With halftime looming, Tampa Bay needed the spark Tucker gave them.
