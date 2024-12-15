Bucs Gameday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Release Inactives List for Week 15 Chargers Matchup

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are largely healthy heading into their matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Sep 15, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker K.J. Britt (52) looks on after their game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker K.J. Britt (52) looks on after their game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have headed to Los Angeles to face off against a staunch Chargers team, and there aren't any surprises on their inactives report they released shortly before the game.

Tampa Bay's inactives list includes three players that were already injured — safety Mike Edwards (hamstring), linebacker K.J. Britt (ankle) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (knee). Other players include outside linebacker Jose Ramirez, offensive lineman Royce Newman, tight end Devin Culp and defensive lineman Earnest Brown IV, who recently returned from injured reserve.

The news is good for Bucs fans, who may have been expecting some bad news once this inactives list dropped. Christian Izien, who was dealing with a groin injury all week, will in fact play, leaving the Bucs some flexibility at safety. Wideout Trey Palmer is also dealing with an illness, but he's set to play regardless. Finally, linebacker J.J. Russell, who has been dealing with a hamstring, is also active.

River Wells
RIVER WELLS

River Wells is a sports journalist from St. Petersburg, Florida, who has covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 2023. He graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Florida in 2021. You can follow him on Twitter @riverhwells.

