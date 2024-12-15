Tampa Bay Buccaneers Release Inactives List for Week 15 Chargers Matchup
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have headed to Los Angeles to face off against a staunch Chargers team, and there aren't any surprises on their inactives report they released shortly before the game.
Tampa Bay's inactives list includes three players that were already injured — safety Mike Edwards (hamstring), linebacker K.J. Britt (ankle) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (knee). Other players include outside linebacker Jose Ramirez, offensive lineman Royce Newman, tight end Devin Culp and defensive lineman Earnest Brown IV, who recently returned from injured reserve.
The news is good for Bucs fans, who may have been expecting some bad news once this inactives list dropped. Christian Izien, who was dealing with a groin injury all week, will in fact play, leaving the Bucs some flexibility at safety. Wideout Trey Palmer is also dealing with an illness, but he's set to play regardless. Finally, linebacker J.J. Russell, who has been dealing with a hamstring, is also active.
