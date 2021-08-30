Buccaneers Release TE Jerell Adams, Per Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have let go of another depth tight end.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released tight end Jerell Adams according to Greg Auman of The Athletic, their fifth roster move of the day ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline. This is Tampa Bay's second cut at the tight end position after Tanner Hudson was waived earlier in the day.

Adams signed with Tampa Bay during the offseason and was in contention for the team's No. 4 tight end role.

With Adams and Hudson now off the roster, Codey McElroy is the last man standing in the tight end position battle. Time will tell if Tampa Bay would like to hold onto four tight ends or not, with Rob Gronkowski, Cameron Brate, and O.J. Howard firmly entrenched on the roster.

Adams did not catch a pass for Tampa Bay across his 18 offensive snaps this preseason, although he took the field for an additional 23 snaps on special teams.

The NFL's 53-man roster deadline is Tuesday afternoon at 4 P.M. ET. Including players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Buccaneers' roster now stands at 75 players.

