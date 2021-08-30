Buccaneers Release LB Joe Jones Among Others, Per Reports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have trimmed their roster of eight players as of this story.

Three more roster cuts have emerged from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as linebacker Joe Jones was released while offensive tackle Jake Benzinger and defensive tackle Kobe Smith were waived, per Greg Auman of The Athletic and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Jones memorably recorded a pick-six in Tampa Bay's preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. A fifth-year pro, Jones signed with the Buccaneers in May and competed for the fifth linebacker role on Tampa Bay's roster throughout the summer. He also recorded six tackles across 79 defensive snaps.

Jones took to Instagram following his release to thank the Buccaneers organization for his time with the team.

"Extremely grateful for the opportunity given to me by the Buccaneers," Jones wrote. "This chapter may have been cut short, but I know this is not the end, and that my best ball is yet to come. God has something different in store for me, and I look forward to seeing His plans for my life unfold."

Benzinger signed with the Buccaneers during the preseason as injuries plagued Tampa Bay's reserve offensive line. He appeared in the Buccaneers' second and third preseason games against Tennessee and Houston, taking on 33 offensive snaps.

Smith was a member of Tampa Bay's practice squad during his rookie 2020 season after signing with the team in October. He would go on to sign a futures contract with the Buccaneers this offseason and played 45 snaps defensively this preseason, posting zero stats.

The NFL's 53-man roster deadline is Tuesday afternoon at 4 P.M. ET. Including players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Buccaneers' roster now stands at 72 players.

Other players releases/waived: CB Antonio Hamilton, TEs Tanner Hudson and Jerell Adams, OLB Elijah Ponder, S Javon Hagan

