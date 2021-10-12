    • October 12, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsFront OfficeSI TIXSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Buccaneers Remove Jon Gruden from Ring of Honor

    Another development when it comes to the latest news surrounding the former Bucs coach.
    Author:

    Photo: Buccaneers.com

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have removed former head coach Jon Gruden from the Ring of Honor, the team announced on Tuesday, which is a space reserved for the franchise's most respected/accomplished players.

    The decision comes as part of the fallout from Gruden's resignation as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, which he announced amid Monday night's Baltimore Ravens-Indianapolis Colts matchup. It stems from recently revealed emails that feature racist tropes, misogynist context, homophobic slurs, and more unacceptable language/descriptions aimed toward DeMaurice Smith, Roger Goodell, Michael Sam, and others.

    The Buccaneers released an official statement once the move was announced.

    “The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have advocated for purposeful change in the areas of race relations, gender equality, diversity and inclusion for many years. While we acknowledge Jon Gruden’s contributions on the field, his actions go against our core values as an organization. Therefore, he will no longer continue to be a member of the Buccaneers Ring of Honor.” 

    Gruden coached the Bucs from 2002-2008 and compiled a 57-55 regular season record that includes the Super Bowl XXXVII win, three NFC South titles, three playoff appearances, and four winning seasons. Gruden was fired after the 2009 season when the team started off 9-3, but lost its remaining four games and missed the postseason as a result.

    Release courtesy of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Communications Department

    Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

    c5zcvmz0flyr6krwwhy3 (1)
    News

    Buccaneers Remove Jon Gruden from Ring of Honor

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_15119761_168388329_lowres (1)
    News

    Buccaneers vs. Eagles Tuesday Injury Report: Jensen Upgraded to Limited

    54 minutes ago
    USATSI_15497630_168388329_lowres (1)
    News

    Buccaneers Confident in LB Options With Lavonte David Sidelined

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_16842603_168388329_lowres (1)
    News

    Know Your Enemy: Buccaneers vs. Eagles Preview Q&A

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_16565333_168388329_lowres (1)
    News

    Buccaneers vs. Eagles Monday Injury Report: Starting OL DNP

    Oct 11, 2021
    USATSI_16930106 (1)
    News

    Health of Buccaneers LB Lavonte David, QB Tom Brady Updated on Monday

    Oct 11, 2021
    USATSI_16929741 (2)
    News

    Five Numbers from the Buccaneers' Week 5 Win Over the Dolphins

    Oct 11, 2021
    USATSI_16930117 (1)
    News

    Buccaneers vs. Dolphins: Snap Count Observations From Week 5

    Oct 11, 2021