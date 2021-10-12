Buccaneers Remove Jon Gruden from Ring of Honor

Photo: Buccaneers.com

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have removed former head coach Jon Gruden from the Ring of Honor, the team announced on Tuesday, which is a space reserved for the franchise's most respected/accomplished players.

The decision comes as part of the fallout from Gruden's resignation as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, which he announced amid Monday night's Baltimore Ravens-Indianapolis Colts matchup. It stems from recently revealed emails that feature racist tropes, misogynist context, homophobic slurs, and more unacceptable language/descriptions aimed toward DeMaurice Smith, Roger Goodell, Michael Sam, and others.

The Buccaneers released an official statement once the move was announced.

“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have advocated for purposeful change in the areas of race relations, gender equality, diversity and inclusion for many years. While we acknowledge Jon Gruden’s contributions on the field, his actions go against our core values as an organization. Therefore, he will no longer continue to be a member of the Buccaneers Ring of Honor.”

Gruden coached the Bucs from 2002-2008 and compiled a 57-55 regular season record that includes the Super Bowl XXXVII win, three NFC South titles, three playoff appearances, and four winning seasons. Gruden was fired after the 2009 season when the team started off 9-3, but lost its remaining four games and missed the postseason as a result.

Release courtesy of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Communications Department

