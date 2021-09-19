Report: Buccaneers Interested In CB Richard Sherman

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of several teams interested in All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman.

Pelissero broke the news Sunday morning. Sherman is currently undergoing therapy for his July arrest that stems from an incident that was initially classified as a domestic disturbance. He is also reportedly down to his playing weight from his Seattle days and expects to be on the football field at some point in 2021.

Below is the meat of Pelissero's report:



Sources say the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers touched base with Sherman, 33, last week after they lost starting cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting indefinitely with a dislocated elbow. The 49ers also have maintained contact with Sherman since his contract expired in March and, after losing Jason Verrett to a season-ending knee injury in Week 1, expressed interest in bringing Sherman back later in the season. The Seahawks have been open about their talks with Sherman about a potential reunion, as well.

Money is a factor. Sherman had interest from several teams -- including the 49ers, Seahawks and Saints -- early in free agency, but no team was willing to meet his asking price at the time. (Sherman serves as his own agent.)

The final paragraph is key. Per Over The Cap, the Bucs currently have $141,693 in cap space, which is dead-last in the NFL. Per Spotrac, they have $734,065, which is the fourth-lowest amount.

It's clear the Bucs would have to make a corresponding move -or moves- to free up the necessary cap space in order to sign Sherman, who's base salary cost the 49ers $8 million in 2020.

It won't be an easy task to accomplish, but if the Buccaneers' offseason taught us anything, it's that this front office can find a way to work around the numbers.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.