Report: Buccaneers Expect WR Chris Godwin to Play vs. Washington

After a long week of playing wait-and-see, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers expect to have Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin available for the Week 10 matchup with the Washington Football team. The Athletic's Greg Auman broke the news Saturday afternoon.

This isn't the first time Godwin has popped up on the injury report in 2021. He's been listed on previous reports with quad, thumb, knee, and ankle injuries on top of the current foot injury. But it's the first time that he's missed practice, let alone back-to-back days. It's unfortunate, but Godwin has dealt with multiple injuries since Week 14 of the 2019 season, so it's nothing the Bucs haven't had to already work around. He was spotted at practice on Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday.

In other news: The Bucs made two additional moves on Saturday. As expected, they elevated tight end Darren Fells from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and they did the same for wide receiver Breshad Perriman. Bruce Arians said Friday that the plan for Fells is to play Sunday, but Perriman's status was unknown at the time. Both players have one more elevation left. If Tampa Bay uses the second elevation(s), then it will have to sign whichever player (or players) to the 53-man roster if it wishes to elevate them for a third time.

Per the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Communications Department, Fells will wear No. 88 and Perriman will wear No. 16.

