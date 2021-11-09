Buccaneers Expect Richard Sherman to be 'Ready to Roll' vs. WFT

With a bye week to heal up in the rearview mirror, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are anticipating a much healthier secondary in the near future if not this Sunday against the Washington Football Team.

In addition to nickel corner Sean Murphy-Bunting's 21-day practice window being opened while on injured reserve, head coach Bruce Arians shared his optimism regarding cornerback Richard Sherman's recovery from a hamstring injury.

Sherman was active for Tampa Bay's Week 8 game against the New Orleans Saints but did not log a snap.

"He's in really good shape," Arians said of Sherman on Monday. "Now, he really didn't need to play in that game so we were fortunate he didn't have to.

"He should be up and ready to roll."

Considering his lack of usage against the Saints, Sherman has missed Tampa Bay's two previous games after getting hurt against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6. Jamel Dean, who has emerged as one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL this year while the Bucs have battled injuries, and Pierre Desir filled in for Sherman and the other missing cornerbacks.

When the Buccaneers take on the Football Team this weekend, they'll rematch against quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who is filling in for injured starter (and former Tampa Bay signal-caller) Ryan Fitzpatrick. Heinicke started against the Bucs in the Wild Card round of the 2020-21 playoffs and tossed for over 300 yards.

