    • November 12, 2021
    Buccaneers Rule Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown Out vs. Washington
    Two Buccaneers starters have been ruled out of Sunday's game.
    On Friday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians ruled tight end Rob Gronkowski (ribs/back spasms), wide receiver Antonio Brown (ankle) and cornerback Rashard Robinson (hamstring) out against the Washington Football team this Sunday.

    In addition, Arians did not rule out the possibility of cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (elbow) and wide receiver Scotty Miller (turf toe) being activated from the injured reserve before the game, as both players practiced throughout the week.

    Gronkowski briefly returned against the New Orleans Saints in Week 8 after being sidelined since Week 3 with fractured ribs. Gronkowski's return would last all of six snaps before he suffered from back spasms and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

    Arians admitted his belief that Gronkowski rushed back from his injury after the loss to the Saints.

    Brown will miss his third game in a row while recovering from his ankle injury, suffered against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6. His productive season came to a halt at that point after Brown had caught 29 passes for 418 yards and four touchdowns in five games before the injury.

    Robinson appeared on the injury report this week with his hamstring and was downgraded in practice throughout the week. The potential return of Murphy-Bunting and cornerback Dee Delaney (ankle) soften the blow of Robinson missing the game this weekend, as well as cornerback Richard Sherman's improved status.

