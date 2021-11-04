How Concerned Should the Buccaneers Be About Rob Gronkowski's Status?

Two weeks into the 2021 season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers' tight end Rob Gronkowski looked like the old, prime version of himself. Having caught four touchdown passes in half the number of games, Gronkowski played a massive part in the Bucs scoring 79 points in two contests.

And just like that, Gronkowski - Tampa Bay's top red zone weapon - was gone.

Gronkowski suffered a significant rib injury against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3, which proceeded to sideline the 32-year-old for the next four games. In that stretch, his replacements, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate, combined for just ten receptions on 29 targets for 144 yards and one touchdown.

Things were looking up when Gronkowski returned to play against the New Orleans Saints this past week. The return was short-lived, however, as Gronkowski took the field for all of six snaps before aggravating his injury with a twist, suffering from back spasms connected to the rib wound.

“I have no idea with his back. It just spasmed up," head coach Bruce Arians described Gronkowski's setback before confirming it was connected to the rib injury. Asked if the tight end would be healthy after the team's Week 9 bye, Arians responded: "We don’t know. We’ll have to wait and see on that one.”

Not exactly the most encouraging update for a seemingly serious injury.

The news sounds even worse when you consider Gronkowski's injury history. He's undergone three surgeries on his back dating back to his time at the University of Arizona, including two for herniated discs and one for fractured vertebrae. Gronkowski (briefly) retired in 2019, not long after suffering a sprain/strain to his back.

Gronkowski is one of the NFL's toughest players in recent memory, which has helped make him Tom Brady's go-to-target for over the last decade. But he's removed from the prime years of his career and is adding additional wear-and-tear to a part of his body that has been through the wringer over the last dozen or so years.

It's fair to wonder now, though, if the injuries are beginning to catch up with one of the greatest tight ends of all time.

If that is the case, the Buccaneers have a big problem to worry about. Wide receiver Mike Evans, who stands at 6-foot-5, is an ideal red zone target that eases the blow of losing Gronkowski for an extended period of time. In spite of Gronkowski's absence throughout the year, the Bucs remain a top-ten league in red zone touchdown percentage at No. 8 (67.6%).

But owning two dominant threats within the 20-yard-line who will come down with contested catches more often than not was one of the biggest advantages Tampa Bay's offense had entering the season. With one of them sidelined, opposing defenses will have less to worry about when they face the threatening Bucs' offense.

Teams with lock-down cornerbacks could create problems for the Buccaneers in the red zone by taking Evans away and leaving Brady with fewer ideal targets near the goal-line, as the Saints did this past weekend, limiting Evans to two receptions on four targets while covered by cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Evans found a way to score in the loss, but it was not on a play within the red zone.

We'll likely find out after the bye week whether Gronkowski will be ready to strap up his pads again soon or if he will once again miss some time. If the latter is the outcome, Tampa Bay's offense could be in some trouble down the stretch. The Bucs will face the NFL's No. 1 red zone defense (in touchdown percentage) in New Orleans once again, the No. 2 unit owned by the Buffalo Bills, the No. 13 New York Jets and the No. 15 New York Giants before the season concludes.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.