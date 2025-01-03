Buccaneers Rookie RB Bucky Irving in Elite Company as Finale vs. Saints Approaches
It's no secret that Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving's first season has been nothing short of stellar. The former Oregon Ducks back has so far rushed for 1,033 yards and netted seven touchdowns on the ground, making him one of Tampa Bay's most lethal offensive weapons this year.
But he didn't just rocket himself into Tampa Bay history with his 1,000-yard season. Per FOX Sports' Greg Auman, Irving is in some elite company, and he's currently fourth all-time among rookie running back seasons with the highest yards per carry on similar carries to his own:
As you can see, Irving's 5.49 is fairly close to Portis, Harris and Peterson here. Auman mentioned in a further tweet that if Irving were to take 10 carries for 83 yards — in other words, to average 8.3 yards per carry or more — Irving would sit at the top of this list.
While the team will probably not be as focused on this record as much as they will on Mike Evans' potential 1,000-yard season, it's still an impressive club to be in as a rookie. And even if Irving doesn't sit at the top of this list, he'll want to have a big day anyway when the Buccaneers play the New Orleans Saints for a shot at a division title and the playoffs on Sunday at 1 p.m.
