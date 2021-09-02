Buccaneers Make Roster, Practice Squad Moves; Activate Ryan Succop

Tampa Bay activated starting kicker Ryan Succop from the reserve/COVID-19 list, placed offensive lineman John Molchon on the injured reserve, and signed four players to its practice squad on Thursday morning, the Buccaneers announced.

Succop was originally placed on the COVID-19 list on August 24 after testing positive for the virus, as head coach Bruce Arians said that he had gone out to dinner with members of the Tennessee Titans the week before, his former team. Succop would miss the Buccaneers' final preseason game against Houston as such.



Molchon played 56 snaps at center in Tampa Bay's preseason-opening game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and allowed just one quarterback pressure in that game according to Pro Football Focus. However, he missed the final two games of the preseason with an undisclosed injury.

In addition to the active roster moves, the Buccaneers added wide receiver/returner Jaydon Mickens, outside linebacker Ladarius Hamilton, safety Andrew Adams, and defensive back Troy Warner to the practice squad.

Mickens and Hamilton were with the Buccaneers throughout training camp (Mickens was the Buccaneers starting returner in 2020), while Adams returns to Tampa Bay after a brief stint in Philadelphia, as he was signed by the Eagles in March. Warner entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent this summer and spent the preseason with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Buccaneers' practice squad is now up to 14 players, two shy of the 16-player limit. You can find the entire Buccaneers practice squad as of this story below.

QB Ryan Griffin

WR Cyril Grayson

WR Travis Jonsen

WR Jaydon Mickens

TE Codey McElroy

TE Deon Yelder

OL Brandon Walton

G Jonathan Hubbard

DL Benning Potoa’e

DL Kobe Smith

OLB Ladarius Hamilton

CB Herb Miller

S Andrew Adams

DB Troy Warner

