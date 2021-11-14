Buccaneers Rule Richard Sherman Out vs. Washington at the Last Second

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman is dealing with a calf injury and has been ruled out at the last second ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Washington Football Team, the team announced.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Sherman injured his calf during pre-game warmups.

UPDATE: Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Sherman suffered a calf strain during pre-game warmups and is expected to miss time beyond Sunday's game.

Sherman has not played in Tampa Bay's previous two games while recovering from a hamstring injury suffered against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6. Sherman was active in Week 8 against New Orleans but did not play a snap, and head coach Bruce Arians said earlier this week that Sherman was expected to play this weekend and "ready to roll" after nursing the previous ailment.

After signing with the team earlier this year, Sherman has appeared in three games for the Buccaneers, accumulating 11 tackles and a fumble recovery before suffering his hamstring injury.

The Buccaneers were unable to activate cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting from the injured reserve prior to this contest, leaving the team with Jamel Dean, Dee Delaney, and Pierre Desir as its options at outside cornerback on Sunday. Delaney will make his second career start after battling an injury of his own, to his ankle.

Fellow cornerback Rashard Robinson (hamstring) joined Murphy-Bunting and Carlton Davis III on the injured reserve on Friday.

